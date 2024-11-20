Japanese camera and lens exports are rising, but DSLRs continue to die a death

DSLR sales have continued to drop a further 1% year on year according to the latest CIPA numbers from September

Signalling the end of Summer and beginning of Autumn, the latest camera and lens sales data for September 2024 has been released by Japanese camera and lens manufacturers' trade body, Camera Imaging Products Association (CIPA).

With Black Friday and Christmas looming, it’s no surprise that the latest CIPA numbers show the highest shipments of the calendar year so far across all categories, however, cumulatively DSLR units are down 21% compared to 2023.

