IT'S THIS WEEKEND! Download your FREE Photography & Video Show guide

By James Artaius
published

Over 200 brands are coming to The Photography & Video Show in Birmingham this weekend – download your FREE show guide

Photography & Video Show 2024 downloadable show guide

We're just days away from The Photography & Video Show, which kicks off this weekend and runs from Saturday March 16 to Tuesday March 19 at the NEC in Birmingham, England. 

With over 200 brands at the event – including Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic, Sigma, Adobe, Epson, Eizo, Godox, Ilford, Insta360, Irix, Joby, Laowa, Lowepro, Peak Design, Rotolight and more – it can be hard to know who to see and where to see them.

In addition, there are hundreds of talks, demonstrations, workshops and presentations from some of the industry's biggest and most expert names (and me, as I'm giving a pair of talks on Saturday and Sunday!) – not to mention book signings, retailers offering exclusive show-only deals, and the vintage camera goldmine that is the Disabled Photographers' Society's bring and buy

The show is so big, with so much going on, that you're going to need a hand finding your way around – which is where the free downloadable show guide comes into play.

Whether this is your first time visiting the show or you've been to every one over its ten-year history (like me!), the guide is a handy PDF that's great to download to your phone so you can swipe through and see at a glance what is on, where and when.

Click the link below to download the show guide, and I look forward to seeing you at the NEC this weekend!

Click here to download your free show guide

Photography & Video Show 2024 downloadable guide

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles