Go big or go home: Viltrox teases a massive 30-300mm T4 cine zoom lens

Those who are keen filmmakers using the best 8K and 6K cameras should take note of the latest from Viltrox, who are teasing a Viltrox 30-300mm T4 Cine Zoom. I have to say that's an amazing feat of engineering that challenges the likes of Arri and Cooke - an achievement all on its own. But if I know anything of Viltrox, this lens will also be excellent on price.

If you're looking for a "do it all" lens that you can use for your whole career on commercials, indie projects, heck, even Hollywood productions then I can see this lens being a great asset to many filmmakers and cinematographers out there.

Viltrox 30-300mm T4 Cine Zoom (Image credit: Viltrox)

This massive constant T4 lens is believed to be available in Sony-E, Leica-L, and Arri PL-mounts. However, this lens has also been seen with a Fujifilm X-H2 camera, which could suggest a Fujifilm mount in the future.

This new lens appears to be the first zoom lens within the company's Luna series. The lens will be entirely manual focus, which is common for a cinema lens.

Apart from its vast room range and constant T4 lens, another fantastic fact is that it has a huge 46.5mm image projection circle. This means the lens can even be used on cameras such as Red Digital Cinemas equipped with XL-sized Red VistaVision sensors.

While no official pricing has been released, we can expect this to cost a bit more than your standard zoom lens for your camera system, but I expect it to be far less than rival Cooke $50,000 plus zoom lenses.