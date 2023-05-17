Is Hasselblad discontinuing the H-series? Those in the know think so...

Hasselblad, known for its high-end cameras, and for its devotion to producing the highest-resolution cameras on the market, is rumored to be joining the likes of Canon and Nikon in phasing out their DSLRs – more commonly known as the H-series.

This news comes from Capture Integration (opens in new tab), a third-party vendor, which recently announced on its blog that it received official notice of the discontinuation of the entire Hasselblad H system lineup, including the Hasselblad H6D 100c. This move further reduces the options available in the medium format DSLR market, with Pentax and Ricoh left standing as the key remaining players. Hasselblad, however, has not yet confirmed this news. We at Digital Camera World have reached out for comment.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Capture Integration expressed its disappointment in the lack of product availability over the past 18 months and confirmed that all H system products are now officially out of stock. Additionally, if they are to be believed, Hasselblad will no longer accept orders for anything in the H line.

The vendor highlighted the continued strength and prevalence of the H system in numerous studios but emphasized the need to explore alternative options. The poor availability of new battery grips and the likelihood of longer and more challenging future repairs were also mentioned.

Professional photographers have increasingly embraced the best mirrorless cameras, including Hasselblad's excellent X2D model, which has contributed to the declining popularity of DSLRs. Mirrorless cameras gained traction over the past decade as their quality improved. At a fundamental level, too, they offer advantages such as smaller size, lighter weight, and quieter operation compared to DSLRs.

The intentions signaled by camera manufacturers regarding the future of DSLRs have influenced professional photographers' decisions as they strive to stay ahead of the evolving industry trends. Hasselblad's most recent H series launch was the H6D system with the H6D 100c and the 400-megapixel option, the Hasselblad H6D 400c Multi-shot in 2016.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Canon already announced in 2021 that the Canon EOS-1DX Mark III would be its final flagship DSLR, although it would continue producing existing models for the time being. Last year, a report suggested that Nikon would adopt a similar approach.

Although Nikon denied the report it did not explicitly confirm launching new DSLR models, and it is evident that these industry giants are moving away from DSLRs and consumer-grade cameras altogether. This strategy may have been a deliberate move to avoid further declining sales of their remaining DSLR models. Consequently, it is highly unlikely that we will see any new DSLR models from these prominent high-end photography manufacturers.

(Image credit: Hasselblad)

Hasselblad's reported decision to discontinue its H system lineup aligns with the trend of prominent camera manufacturers phasing out DSLRs. Professional photographers have increasingly favored mirrorless cameras, and the intentions of Canon, Nikon, and maybe now Hasselblad further signal the diminishing relevance of DSLRs in the industry. The availability of alternatives and the need to adapt to changing technology and market demands have influenced this transition.