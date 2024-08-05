iPhone 17 could be set for major selfie camera upgrade

We may only be weeks away from the iPhone 16 launch, but rumors are already surfacing about the cameras in 2025's iPhone 17. Prolific Apple analyst Jeff Pu has leaked information about the iPhone 17's potential camera specs and what improvements they may offer.

In a research document leaked by Pu to MacRumors, it's alleged that the iPhone 17 line-up will be comprised of four distinct models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an 'iPhone 17 Slim' - a name which could still be subject to change. All are said to feature a new 24 megapixel front-facing selfie camera with a six-element lens. This would be a marked improvement on the 12MP front-facing camera with its 5-element lens that's in the current iPhone 15.

Though such information has to be treated with a generous helping of salt at this early stage, we'd fully expect Apple to have the iPhone 17's hardware mapped out by now, and potentially signed off. Pu's tip-off also aligns with leaks from other sources. In January this year another reputable Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, predicted that at least one iPhone 17 model would ship with a 24MP selfie camera fronted by a 6-element lens, with that sixth element supposedly being there to correct optical distortion. This improved lens, combined with the significant bump in sensor resolution, would potentially make for substantially better selfie image quality, with the extra resolution also allowing more scope for cropping.

We'll have to wait for September 2025 to know whether these rumors have any credence. But before then we've got the iPhone 16 to look forward to, and its launch is only around one month away now.

