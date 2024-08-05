iPhone 17 could be set for major selfie camera upgrade

Forget the iPhone 16! A respected Apple analyst is already leaking possible info about next year's iPhone

We may only be weeks away from the iPhone 16 launch, but rumors are already surfacing about the cameras in 2025's iPhone 17. Prolific Apple analyst Jeff Pu has leaked information about the iPhone 17's potential camera specs and what improvements they may offer.

In a research document leaked by Pu to MacRumors, it's alleged that the iPhone 17 line-up will be comprised of four distinct models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an 'iPhone 17 Slim' - a name which could still be subject to change. All are said to feature a new 24 megapixel front-facing selfie camera with a six-element lens. This would be a marked improvement on the 12MP front-facing camera with its 5-element lens that's in the current iPhone 15.

