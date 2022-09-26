iPad Pro 2022: Everything we know so far

When the new iPad Pro 2022 models didn’t launch alongside the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) earlier this month, every man and his dog started to predict we would see the new models launched in October, instead. Indeed, this looks very likely and we are expecting see updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which we predict will replace the current Pro-grade iPad generations (opens in new tab) next month. Here’s everything we know about them so far…

New M2 chip

Excitingly, Apple is said to have upgraded this year’s iPad Pro models to upgraded to the latest M2 processor – the same CPU as the M1 but boasting more GPU cores and speed improvements. The two Pro models are also said to come with mini-LED screens (previously exclusive to the 12.9-inch model), according to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg (opens in new tab), who is respected tipster. This information is also corroborated by Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a great track record for Apple intel, (via iMore), making it even more likely to be true.

Multiple sources are claiming that the iPad Pro 2022 models will adopt MagSafe, which allows connection, via magnets, to clip-on peripherals like magnetic chargers, stands and cases.

Back in June, a Bloomberg report said that as well as MagSafe, we could see the tablet with a glass back and supporting both wireless and reverse wireless charging. We aren’t 100% sure on this one but it is possible, or it could perhaps feature a partial glass back.

As well as MagSafe charging to match the iPhones, it’s expected that the iPad Pro 2022 models will also feature a better battery life, which will be welcome.

Apple iPad Pro (2021) (Image credit: Apple)

iPad 2022

The most affordable iPad in the range, the 10.2-inch non-Pro model is expected to be upgraded arguably more than the Pro models. Rather than a Lightning port, it is said to have a USB-C, which will take it on-line with the other Apple iPads. According to rumor, screen size could increase to 10.5 inches or 10.9 inches and get a boost in resolution. It won’t see the M2 chip like the Pro models but it is expected to get an upgrade to the A14 Bionic chip.

Again according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, (via his Power On newsletter) both yet-to-be announced iPad Pro models are likely to be released, with other remaining 2022 products, “via press releases, updates to its website and briefings with select members of the press" rather than a digital launch event.

