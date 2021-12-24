The best iPad keyboard in 2022

The best iPad keyboard can turn your iPad from just a tablet into a hybrid 2-in-1 laptop. After all, modern iPads are so powerful (and expensive) that why wouldn't you want that option?

You have two broad choices. You could go for an iPad case that comes with an integrated keyboard. That way, you'll be able to protect your iPad while also being able to turn it into a laptop. Alternatively, you could opt for a separate wireless keyboard, which will give you more flexibility in where you place your iPad and keyboard on your desk. Below, we've brought together the best iPad keyboards of both types in one place. We explain how each model differs, and give you the details you need to choose which one is right for you.

• See iPad Generations explained • Best iPads for photo editing

Most importantly, you'll need to check the iPad keyboard is actually compatible with the type of iPad you have. Furthermore, just to be sure, we'd urge you to also check the actual model number of your iPad on the seller's website.

We'll start with the best iPad keyboards that are wireless, but if you prefer the integrated option then jump ahead to the best iPad cases with keyboards.

The best iPad keyboards: separate wireless keyboards

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Keys Mini The best iPad keyboard overall Specifications Compatible with: iPad, iOS, Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, Android Connects via: Bluetooth Dimensions: 296 x 13 x 2mm Weight: 680g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Dell View at Lenovo USA Reasons to buy + Compact and light + Thoughtfully designed + Great battery life Reasons to avoid - No number pad

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is our pick as the best iPad keyboard overall. It's light and compact, making it wonderfully portable. It's easy to set up, and comfortable to use. You can connect it to up to three different devices at once via Bluetooth (including Windows, Android and Chromebook devices as well as iOS ones), and there are dedicated keys to make switching between devices easy.

This keyboard comes in Mac and PC versions, and provides up to 10 days' use on a full charge, and an impressive five months' if you turn off the soft white backlight. That backlight, by the way, turns on when your hands are near, and turns off when not in use. You can also turn it on and off manually.

There are a couple of lovely little touches that shows Logitech has really put thought into this keyboard. Firstly, there are on-off switch toggles between a green and red background, so you can be sure it's on or off. And secondly, there are dedicated keys for dictating notes and selecting emojis.

This isn't necessarily what we'd recommend for constant, 9-5 office work: the keyboard is just a little lightweight for that, plus there's no number pad. Also note that it's slightly raised and so you can't use it flat. Other than that, this is the best accompaniment to an iPad we've found to date.

(Image credit: Logitech)

2. Logitech K780 The best iPad keyboard with a mount Specifications Compatible with: Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, iOS, Android Connects via: Bluetooth, USB Dimensions: 380 x 158 x 22mm Weight: 875g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart 660 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Mount your iPad + Two years' battery life + Number pad Reasons to avoid - Round keys not for everyone

Want a iPad keyboard that can mount your iPad? Then we recommend the Logitech K780. It has a discrete slot at the top for placing your phone or iPad at a right angle. This can accomodate even the largest iPad, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Alternatively, you can use it as a wireless keyboard from up to 10m away, or connect via USB.

It connects to your iPad via Bluetooth, and you can connect up to three devices at once, including Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, iOS and Android devices, with one-button switching between them and up to three can be simultaneously connected. It runs off two AAA batteries, which promises up to two years of battery life. It has a number pad and arrow keys. On the negative side, the rounded keys may not to be everyone's taste, and the 2.8-degree incline is fixed.

(Image credit: Logitech)

3. Logitech K480 The best cheap iPad keyboard Specifications Compatible with: iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Android, Windows, Chrome OS Connects via: Bluetooth Dimensions: ‎124 x 279 x 16mm Weight: 423g TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Dell Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart 282 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Mount your iPad + Connects 3 devices at once + Great value Reasons to avoid - Not a great typing experience

Specifically designed for mobile devices, including the iPad, Logitech’s K480 keyboard is a great choice if you're looking to save money. You can connect to three devices at once, including iPadOS, iOS, macOS, Windows, Android, and Chrome OS ones, switching via them using a handy dial. And if you want to set things up laptop-style, it has a built-in slot to hold your iPad too. It's powered by two AAA batteries, which will keep it going for up to two years.

As you'd expect, this is not a premium product. Specifically, the keyboard feels a little plasticky, typing on the keys quickly gets tiring, and there's no backlight or trackpad. It's completely flat on the desk and doesn't incline. However, for such a low price, these may well be compromises you're willing to make.

(Image credit: Keychron)

4. Keychron K8 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard The best iPad keyboard for daily use Specifications Compatible with: Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, iPadOS Connects via: Bluetooth, USB Dimensions: ‎428 x 164 x 61mm Weight: 1.34kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great typing experience + Connects to four devices + Wired or wireless connection Reasons to avoid - Not the lightest

If you want an iPad keyboard you can use on a regular basis, day after day, the first three products on our list aren't really sturdy or ergonomic enough. Instead, we'd suggest instead opting for this well-made, mechanical keyboard, which delivers a lovely typing experience.

You can connect to four devices at once: three over Bluetooth and via the included USB-C cable. As well as iPads, Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS devices are all supported. There are two adjustable angled rubber feet, and the backlighting offers more than 15 types of RGB light in different styles (including flashing, breathing, and static white) to match your mood.

The best iPad keyboards: cases featuring a keyboard

(Image credit: Apple )

5. Apple Magic Keyboard The best iPad keyboard case overall Specifications Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation) Trackpad?: Yes Backlit?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Premium typing experience + Range of viewing angles + USB-C port Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Want a case and keyboard in one? If you have an iPad Air (4th generation) or the iPad Pro (12.9-inch or 11-inch; 1st-3rd generation), Apple's own Magic Keyboard is your best choice.

The 1mm travel of its keys makes for a premium and comfortable typing experience, there's a great trackpad designed for iPadOS. You can easily adjust the viewing angle up to 130 degrees until you find the right angle. There's a USB-C port for charging the case, keeping your iPad's own port free.

The case is easy to fit, using the magnetic connector, with no charging or pairing required. And of course, you'll be protecting the back and the front of your iPad from damage, as well as having a great iPad keyboard.

(Image credit: Apple)

6. Apple Smart Keyboard Folio The best iPad keyboard case for value Specifications Compatible with: iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd, 4th and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation) iPad Air (4th generation) Trackpad?: No Backlit?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon View at Apple Reasons to buy + Lighter than Magic Keyboard + Cheaper than Magic Keyboard Reasons to avoid - No trackpad - No backlight

Apple's Magic Keyboard is great, but it is very pricey. So you may prefer to save cash and go for the Smart Keyboard Folio. Another official keyboard case from Apple, this model is lighter and water-resistant, so it's a great choice for anyone who does a lot of travel with their iPad.

As you'd expect, it's a bit more basic. Specifically, there's no trackpad, backlighting or USB ports. And unlike the Magic Keyboard, this case only allows for two viewing angles, both of which are steep. On the plus side, the Smart Keyboard Folio is significantly lighter, and much cheaper.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Smart Keyboard The best iPad keyboard for entry-level and older iPads Specifications Compatible with: iPad (7th, 8th and 9th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Pro 10.5‑inch Trackpad?: No Backlit?: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + High build quality + Attaches easily + Nice typing experience Reasons to avoid - No choice of viewing angles

If you have an entry-level iPad, or an older model of iPad Air and iPad Pro, then Apple also has a keyboard for you, in the form of its Smart Keyboard. This is the most basic of all the official iPad keyboard cases. Like the Smart Keyboard folio, there's no trackpad or backlighting, and in this case, there's no choice of viewing angles either.

That said, the keyboard itself provides a very nice typing experience, it attaches easily and beautifully to your iPad. And overall you get the same high-end build quality you'd expect from any official Apple product.

(Image credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech Slim Folio Pro iPad Case with Keyboard The best cheap keyboard case for iPad Pro Specifications Compatible with: iPad Pro (12.9 or 11 inch) Trackpad?: No Backlit?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime View at Amazon View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon 64 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Apple approved + Stores Apple Pencil + Great value Reasons to avoid - Keys a bit plasticky

If Apple's official keyboard cases seem a little overpriced to you, and you have an iPad Pro (12.9 or 11 inch), let us recommend a cheaper alternative, that's nonetheless approved by Apple (they even feature it on their site!).

Logitech's Slim Folio Pro iPad Case connects to your iPad Pro via Bluetooth, features full-sized backlit keys and has storage for the Apple Pencil too. The keys are a little plasticky and don't feel quite as nice as those on the official Apple keyboards. But given the price, we'd say this still represents excellent value.

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case The best iPad keyboard case for protection Specifications Compatible with: iPad Pro 11-inch, iPad Air (4th gen) Trackpad?: Yes Backlit?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great value + Nice kickstand + iPadOS shortcut keys Reasons to avoid - No USB port

Worried about damaging your iPad? This case, suitable for the iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air (4th gen), features military-grade drop protection, to give you extra peace of mind.

The keyboard features large, backlit keys, a large trackpad and a full row of iPadOS shortcut keys. The keys automatically light-up to match your environment's lighting, too, and there's a well-designed kickstand providing 40° of tilt. It attaches nicely to your iPad via the magnetic connector.

Overall, this is a great combination of iPad keyboard and protective case; a good alternative to the Magic Keyboard for less money.

(Image credit: Logitech)

10. Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case The best iPad keyboard case in two parts Specifications Compatible with: Most models of iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro Trackpad?: Yes Backlit?: Yes TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Best Buy View at Best Buy Prime View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Detachable keyboard + Tap-anywhere trackpad Reasons to avoid - Smart Connector drains battery - Fairly heavy

Unlike the other cases on this list, this one comes in two parts. One is a protective shell for the back and sides of your iPad, and includes a magnetic attachment for the Apple Pencil, allowing you to charge it with the case attached. The other side is the keyboard element, which magnetically attaches to the iPad's Smart Connector.

The keys offer 1mm of travel, making for a wonderful typing experience, and the trackpad is excellent too. There's a very well made kickstand, with 40 degree range, Best of all, this case is available for most models of iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Read more

The best iPad screen protector



Best iPads for photo editing, video editing and photography

The best iPad Air cases

The best iPad mini cases

Best iPad Pro cases

Best stylus for iPads and iPhones