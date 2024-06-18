Instax Wide 400 updates Fujifilm's biggest instant camera

10 years on, the Instax Wide 300 finally gets a successor
Instax Wide 400: A selftimer is one of the additions to the Instax Wide 300(Image credit: Instax)
Fujifilm has launched its latest instant camera - the instax Wide 400. The film camera is the long-awaited success to the ten-year-old Instax Wide 300, which is the largest of the models in the Fujifilm instant range.
The new version brings only minor tweaks to this bulky beast, giving it a more rounded appearance. But at the heart, it is the film's format that remains the big attraction. The print and image size of the instax Wide format is twice that of the more popular instax Mini film - delivering prints that measure 108 x 85mm, and an image area of 99 x 62mm.
This supersized print makes this camera the ideal choice for group portraits or landscapes, Fujifilm says - but in reality, the bigger picture is great if you want more detail or a print that is closer in size to an old-school Polaroid.
The major addition for the new camera is a selftimer, with an LED indicator that that provides a visual countdown from 12 seconds.
Another useful tweak, is the the strap comes with two miniature feet - that can be used to prop up the camera to the right angle on a table or other suitable surface, so that you don't need to use a tripod.
Once again, there is no autofocus - but you can adjust the focus on the 95mm lens to suit the distance of your subjects. The 3m to infinity setting is the one to choose for vistas - while the 0.9-3m setting is the one to use for portraiture. Additionally, there is a clip-on close-up attachment, supplied with the camera, that brings the minimum focus distance down to 0.4m - and has a built-in mirror to aid composition for selfie shooters.
Surprisingly, unlike other Instax cameras, the Wide 400 will only be available in one colorway - a sage green, with black detailing.
The Instax Wide 400 will go on sale from July 12 for £129.99. A matching green case will be available at the same time for £25.99.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.