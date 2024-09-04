Insta360 Ace Pro 2 already? So the leaked photo and rumors say...

It looks like there might be an Insta360 AcePro 2 coming. Why? PhotoRumors.com are showing a leaked image of what they're saying is the Insta360 AcePro 2, a successor to the 8K action camera with the flip-up touchscreen.

Of course with a new model from the brand that built action cameras – the GoPro Hero 13 – already announced today it's likely that we'll see rumors from the leading competitors, and Insta360 are certainly in that category.

The original Insta360 AcePro is already a spectacularly different and innovative action camera, with the power of 8K and the unusual flip-up screen which, in my review, I still found surprisingly rugged.

What, then, have the rumors revealed? It looks like there is some kind of detachable lens or lens guard arrangement from the image.

Original Insta360 Ace Pro

In terms of the leaked specs, the same leak mentions a 'dual AI chip' and a Leica Super-Summarit-A lens.

What does the former mean? It's hard to say, and since the branding Leica Super-Summarit-A was used on the previous Ace Pro lens that doesn't really tell us much. Similarly, we certainly wouldn't have expected the camera to drop down from the 8K, though it is to be hoped that – should it actually exist at all – it will offer more options in terms of frame rates.

As for time frames, there was no info. Only a couple of months ago I was reading an authoritative-sounding fan on Reddit assuring people there wouldn't be another Ace Pro for at least 20 months after the first one, putting it into 2025.

Assuming the picture is genuine, I can't imagine it's quite so many months away from launch, especially since it seems to broadly conform to the original design from the front. For now, though, will it unseat the DJI at the top of our best action camera guide (or will it be unseating the new GoPro)? We'll wait and see.