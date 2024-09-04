Insta360 Ace Pro 2 already? So the leaked photo and rumors say...

If the rumors are true then the Insta360 Ace Pro is about to get an update – though no new features are being mentioned yet!

PhotoRumors.com image of Insta360 Ace Pro 2
PhotoRumors.com image of Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (Image credit: PhotoRumors.com)

It looks like there might be an Insta360 AcePro 2 coming. Why? PhotoRumors.com are showing a leaked image of what they're saying is the Insta360 AcePro 2, a successor to the 8K action camera with the flip-up touchscreen.

Of course with a new model from the brand that built action cameras – the GoPro Hero 13 – already announced today it's likely that we'll see rumors from the leading competitors, and Insta360 are certainly in that category.

