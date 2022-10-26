Infinix Zero Ultra is the latest 200MP camera phone to be released

It’s official: 200MP is set to become the new standard for camera phones and the latest manufacturer to hit the milestone is Infinix with its new Zero Ultra handset. The company, who formed in 2013, are best known for their affordable smartphones (opens in new tab) and are the latest to join the 200MP phone club along with Motorola's Edge 30 Ultra and Xiaomi's 12T Pro. Equally as impressive as the huge megapixel count is the device’s epic 180W thunder charge, which can refill its 4500mAh battery in a tiny 12 minutes…

Infinix Zero Ultra: Specifications

As mentioned above, the Infinix Zero Ultra can manage an ultra impressive 180W thunder charge and refill its 4500mAh battery in 12 minutes (there’s also a standard charging model to preserve the battery cycle), and the super specs don’t stop there. The new 5G friendly phone features a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution. Indeed this waterfall display offers a viewing angle of 71 degrees and the company claims it’s more in line with the structure of the human eye. It boasts a 360Hz touch sampling rate and features an in-display fingerprint sensor, too.

Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 CPU, the Infinix Zero Ultra comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable using a microSD slot. It runs on the Android 12, with Infinix’s own XOS12 interface on top and is available in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colorways.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Camera system

The main 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation is joined by a contrasting 13MP ultrawide and 2MP macro snapper, while up front there’s a 32MP selfie camera.

Design wise, it’s a nice sleek looking device, available in Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir colorways, that comes with a fancy embossed 3D textured glass panel. The company says this “depicts dreamy star trails, creating space and rhythm, hearing the cosmic romance by the tension of life,” – not sure if we’d go that far, but it does look cool.

Infinix Zero Ultra: Price and availability

The Infinix Zero Ultra will be released into the brand’s usual markets (opens in new tab) which have a key focus on emerging markets including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The phone will cost the equivalent of about $520 / £470 at launch.

