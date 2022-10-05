Xiaomi 12T Pro packs a incredible 200 megapixel camera, plus 120W charging

The mid-range camera phone market just got an upgrade with the unveiling of the Xiaomi 12T series, which boasts the covetable combination of middling prices and some top-end specs. The star of the show is the Xiaomi 12T Pro which has a whopping 200MP main camera and 120W charging. Meanwhile the standard 12T also looks very good and shares most specs, albeit comes with a 108MP main camera and different chip.

Xiaomi 12T Pro

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The headline specification on the Xiaomi 12T Pro is undoubtedly its 200MP primary camera, only matched by the Moto X30 Pro / Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (opens in new tab) – so many megapixels for a smartphone. Surprisingly, the huge main sensor is joined by just a paltry 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro.

Xiaomi promises a pro grade photography experience with “high clarity, strong night photography, and quick focusing” – we can’t wait to get it on test. Lastly, there’s a very respectable 20MP front-facing selfie snapper.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

A top-end Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset powers the Xiaomi 12T Pro and there is a 6.67-inch 1220 x 2712 AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate – great specs for a mid-ranger! There’s also a large 5,000mAh battery with the other highlight; 120W charging which gives a full charge in just 19 minutes!

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12T

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The standard Xiaomi 12T isn’t vastly different from its Pro sibling, but you will have to make to with a (still huge) 108MP main camera. The chipset has also been downgraded to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra, but again that’s still very decent. Other than that the only other notable spec difference is that the sound isn’t sound tuned by Harman Kardon, as it is on the Pro model – other differences are negligible.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Price and availability

Both the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro come in a choice of black, silver or blue colorways and will be available in the UK from October 20. The 12T series won’t be officially launched in the US and there’s currently no word on if they’ll launch in Australia either.

The Xiaomi 12T 8+128G variant has an RRP of £499 and the 8+256G variant has an RRP of £549. If you buy one between October 20 – 24, you can take advantage of Xiaomi’s early bird pricing of £399 and £499 respectively.

Moving on to the flagship 12T Pro, the RRP is £699, and Xiaomi is also running an early bird offer on this model between October 20-24 where you can get one for £599 and also receive a new Redmi Pad gift.

