I’m torn. Is the 1.6x zoom range of Sony's new FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G just a joke?

We think 3x zoom range on a kit lens is average, and a 2x zoom on an ultra-wide lens is a necessary compromise. But this…?

Sony FE 16-25mm F2.8 G
(Image credit: Sony)

I’ve been using the Sony FE 16-25mm f/2.8 G and I like it. At last Sony is offering an alternative to its huge and massively expensive G Master lenses. Probably the closest equivalent to this is the Sony FE 16-35mm f/2.8 GM II, which is twice the price and over 30% heavier.

Both lenses could, in their own way, be considered among the best Sony lenses for landscapes, architecture and travel.

