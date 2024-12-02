I’m jealous of MFT photographers because these Cyber Monday Micro Four Thirds lens deals are insane

I’ve always been a little jealous of the compact telephoto lenses and the live composites that Micro Four Thirds shooters have access to. Well, my jealousy just deepened another level because some of the steepest discounts on lenses that I’ve seen over Black Friday and Cyber Monday are for Micro Four Thirds. In my hunt for deals, most lenses see maybe a 10 to 20 percent discount, but Cyber Monday Micro Four Thirds lens deals cut prices by as much as 50 percent.

While I ultimately chose the Fujifilm X Mount for the silm simulations, the lens discounts for my own system are largely a 10 percent drop that’s hardly worth the Black Friday hype. The discounts I’ve been spotting for the Micro Four Thirds system, however, are hundreds of dollars off, with some lenses even seeing a 50 percent discount.

That includes some lenses that take advantage of my favorite parts of the Micro Four Thirds system, including some wide angle lenses that will work great with in-camera live composites and some longer lenses for truly taking advantage of the crop sensor.

Here are the best Cyber Monday Micro Four Thirds deals that I’ve spotted.



Olympus M.Zuiko 12mm f/2: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Adorama US This wide and bright lens could be a great tool for taking advantage of Olympus' astrophotography tools. Equivalent to a 24mm focal length, this lens offers a wide aperture and a compact design. It's a massive 50 percent off for Cyber Monday.

Panasonic Lumix G 25mm f/1.7: was $247.99 now $147.99 at Adorama US MFT photographers that don't yet have a nifty fifty in their bag will want to note this 40 percent off deal. This Panasonic lens offers a 50mm equivalent with a bright aperture and compact build.

Lensbaby Velvet 85 85mm f/1.8: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Adorama US Photographers who think modern lenses are too sharp will want to note this big Cyber Monday deal. This Lensbaby lens is a startling 50 percent off. It is a manual focus lens, but its designed for adding a glowing soft focus effect and has a durable metal build.

For more insight into building a Micro Four Thirds camera kit, take a look at our best Micro Four Thirds cameras, best Micro Four Thirds lenses, or best Olympus / OM System lenses.