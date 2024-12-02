I’m jealous of MFT photographers because these Cyber Monday Micro Four Thirds lens deals are insane

I’ve always been a little jealous of the compact telephoto lenses and the live composites that Micro Four Thirds shooters have access to. Well, my jealousy just deepened another level because some of the steepest discounts on lenses that I’ve seen over Black Friday and Cyber Monday are for Micro Four Thirds. In my hunt for deals, most lenses see maybe a 10 to 20 percent discount, but Cyber Monday Micro Four Thirds lens deals cut prices by as much as 50 percent.
While I ultimately chose the Fujifilm X Mount for the silm simulations, the lens discounts for my own system are largely a 10 percent drop that’s hardly worth the Black Friday hype. The discounts I’ve been spotting for the Micro Four Thirds system, however, are hundreds of dollars off, with some lenses even seeing a 50 percent discount.
Our favorite OM System Cyber Monday deals
This lens is so good it made our list of the Best OM System lenses. Equivalent to a 90mm full-frame lens, the longer focal length and wide aperture makes this lens an excellent option for portraits. It's $500 off for Cyber Monday.
I can't recall ever seeing a 600mm equivalent lens for under $400. The crop factor on Micro Four Thirds gives this lens a 150-600mm reach, making it an excellent option for genres like sports and wildlife on a budget. In our review, we called it a "brilliant budget super telephoto."
Another lens on our list of the best OM System optics, this lens packs a very useful zoom range into a small lens. It's also exceptionally sharp and did very well in our lab tests, earning a four star review.
Equivalent to a 200-800mm lens, we gave this lens four stars in our Olympus 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 IS review. It offers exceptional reach and Cyber Monday deals put it under $1,000.
This macro lens is so good we ranked it among the best Micro Four Thirds lenses. We loved the build and handling, as well as the macro capabilities in our review. It's $150 off for Cyber Monday.
More great Micro Four Thirds lens deals
Zoom lenses rarely sit under $200 like some budget primes, but this versatile Panasonic zoom lens just became even better with a 40 percent off deal. The budget-friendly lens isn't as sharp as pricier options, but it offers an 80-300mm reach at an excellent price point.
This wide and bright lens could be a great tool for taking advantage of Olympus' astrophotography tools. Equivalent to a 24mm focal length, this lens offers a wide aperture and a compact design. It's a massive 50 percent off for Cyber Monday.
MFT photographers that don't yet have a nifty fifty in their bag will want to note this 40 percent off deal. This Panasonic lens offers a 50mm equivalent with a bright aperture and compact build.
Photographers who think modern lenses are too sharp will want to note this big Cyber Monday deal. This Lensbaby lens is a startling 50 percent off. It is a manual focus lens, but its designed for adding a glowing soft focus effect and has a durable metal build.