I shoot more film than digital and here are my top Black Friday deals for film photographers

In today's digital age, where I can effortlessly transfer images from the best mirrorless cameras to platforms like Instagram and Threads in mere seconds, I find myself shooting film more than ever.
It’s a therapeutic experience, and I'm here to offer all of you analog shooters a bit of the Black Friday magic and showcase the best deals that I love to see, and buy as a film shooter!
Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!
💲 First time on sale
✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost
❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience
Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $34.99 | now $22.49
Save $12.50 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!
Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $45 | now $35.96
Save $9 at Amazon Take double the number of prints and capture even more special moments with this half-frame 35mm camera. $9 off might not be much, but think of how much it will save you in film!
Kodak T-Max 100 | was $15.99 | now $13.98
Save $2.01 at Amazon Known for its punchy contrast and super fine grain this Black and white film is the choice of many of the legendary Tri-X
Darkroom changing bag | was $19.99 | now $16.99
SAVE $3 at Amazon. While not the best saving, a darkroom changing bag will save your film more than you know - trust me I bought one and it changed my life and meant I could develop on-site - if that's your thing!
Kodak film case|was $24.99|now $19.99
SAVE $5 at Amazon. This is the perfect gift to yourself and another film photographer you know - be it storing shot film or film ready to be shot having it organized is a wonderful feeling.