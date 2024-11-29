I shoot more film than digital and here are my top Black Friday deals for film photographers

In today's digital age, where I can effortlessly transfer images from the best mirrorless cameras to platforms like Instagram and Threads in mere seconds, I find myself shooting film more than ever.



It’s a therapeutic experience, and I'm here to offer all of you analog shooters a bit of the Black Friday magic and showcase the best deals that I love to see, and buy as a film shooter!

Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95

SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.

The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!



💲 First time on sale

✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost

❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience

Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $34.99 | now $22.49

Save $12.50 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!

Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $45 | now $35.96

Save $9 at Amazon Take double the number of prints and capture even more special moments with this half-frame 35mm camera. $9 off might not be much, but think of how much it will save you in film!

Kodak T-Max 100 | was $15.99 | now $13.98

Save $2.01 at Amazon Known for its punchy contrast and super fine grain this Black and white film is the choice of many of the legendary Tri-X

Darkroom changing bag | was $19.99 | now $16.99

SAVE $3 at Amazon. While not the best saving, a darkroom changing bag will save your film more than you know - trust me I bought one and it changed my life and meant I could develop on-site - if that's your thing!

Kodak film case|was $24.99|now $19.99

SAVE $5 at Amazon. This is the perfect gift to yourself and another film photographer you know - be it storing shot film or film ready to be shot having it organized is a wonderful feeling.

While these all range in price and product I can assure you that I have used nearly all of these products on this list over my time shooting film.



They will also make the perfect gift to give to a loved one who shoots film, guess you must like them a lot to buy them a Pentax 17 - but you get what I'm saying, these are great stocking fillers ready for the holidays, and why not get them cheaper this Black Friday!

Check out our guide to the best darkroom equipment you can still buy today