I shoot more film than digital and here are my top Black Friday deals for film photographers

By
published

I shoot more film than digital, these are my top Black Friday deals for film photographers

Leica Logo on Leica M-A
(Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Digital Camera World)

In today's digital age, where I can effortlessly transfer images from the best mirrorless cameras to platforms like Instagram and Threads in mere seconds, I find myself shooting film more than ever.

It’s a therapeutic experience, and I'm here to offer all of you analog shooters a bit of the Black Friday magic and showcase the best deals that I love to see, and buy as a film shooter!

Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.

Pentax 17 | was $499.95 | now $496.95
SAVE $3 + Three FREE rolls of film at Adorama.
The Pentax 17 ignited the passion for film photography for many, its half-frame design positioned it to those who love analog, but want to save on film too - This is the first time it's been discounted, and it's a cool offer for many!

💲 First time on sale
✅ Brings film back at an affordable cost
❌ Half-frame isn't the true 35mm experience

View Deal
Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $34.99| now $22.49Save $12.50 at Amazon

Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $34.99 | now $22.49
Save $12.50 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!

View Deal
Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $45| now $35.96Save $9 at Amazon

Kodak EKTAR H35 Half Frame Film Camera| was $45 | now $35.96
Save $9 at Amazon Take double the number of prints and capture even more special moments with this half-frame 35mm camera. $9 off might not be much, but think of how much it will save you in film!

View Deal
Kodak T-Max 100 | was | now $13.98Save $2.01 at Amazon

Kodak T-Max 100 | was $15.99 | now $13.98
Save $2.01 at Amazon Known for its punchy contrast and super fine grain this Black and white film is the choice of many of the legendary Tri-X

View Deal
Darkroom changing bag | was $19.99 | now $16.99SAVE $3 at Amazon.

Darkroom changing bag | was $19.99 | now $16.99
SAVE $3 at Amazon. While not the best saving, a darkroom changing bag will save your film more than you know - trust me I bought one and it changed my life and meant I could develop on-site - if that's your thing!

View Deal
Kodak film case|was $24.99|now $19.99SAVE $5 at Amazon.

Kodak film case|was $24.99|now $19.99
SAVE $5 at Amazon. This is the perfect gift to yourself and another film photographer you know - be it storing shot film or film ready to be shot having it organized is a wonderful feeling.

View Deal
TOPICS
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles