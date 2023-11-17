I check camera prices for a living – these are the 7 best Black Friday Amazon deals I've seen so far

As the Ecommerce Editor for Digital Camera World, my main job is to check prices and make sure everyone who lands on the site is getting a good deal or can order the latest photography products as and when they are announced.

But as the Best Black Friday camera deals start to emerge I'm always on the lookout for the best deal possible to help you, our readers, make the best decision possible when parting with our hard-earn cash, so I have come up with these top 5 early Black Friday camera deals from Amazon that you simply can't pass up!

Panasonic Lumix S5 | was $1,797.99 | now $997.99

Save $800 at Amazon Take your filmmaking to the next level with the Panasonic Lumix S5 with its full-frame sensor offering 24.2MP stills. It’s capable of recording at 4K 10-bit with 14-plus stops of dynamic range, and can take high-res 96MP images, thanks to its High-Resolution Mode.

Canon EOS R5 C | was $4,299 | now $3,799

Save $500 at Amazon Designed to be two cameras in one, the Canon EOS R5 C is a video-first camera that is able to produce 8K/60fps in Cinema RAW light, 5.9K in Super 35 crop, or even 4K/120fps for slow-motion capture. With a turn of a switch, this camera then becomes a 45MP stills camera, just like the Canon EOS R5. If video is your main focus, but you also want the ability to take high-res images the EOS R5 C is the best two-in-one camera in the market right now.

GoPro Hero12 Black| was $399 | now $349

Save $50 at Amazon This is the first proper price drop we have seen on the latest flagship GoPro model, which was launched in September 2023.

Canon EOS R6 | was $2,499 | now $1,999

Save $500 at Amazon If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 20MP sensor, 4K/60fps, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price and performance in the Canon R-series.

Canon EOS R8 + RF 24-70mm | $1,699.99 | $1,399.99

SAVE $300 at Amazon Canon's smallest and lightest full frame camera, somehow this still packs in a 24.2MP sensor capable of 40fps bursts, 4K 60p video, along with the best autofocus system we've ever used!

Nikon Z7 II | was $2,996.95 | now $2,296.95

Save $700 at Amazon Enjoy a chunky saving on this 45.7MP full-frame mirrorless model from Nikon. Dual-core image processing and dual memory card slots (one SD, one CFexpress) help the Z7 II keep up with your shooting pace, and 4K video at 30fps is supported.

Hasselblad 907X Anniversary Edition Kit | was $14,884 | now $11,424.95

Save $3,459 at Amazon This is a limited edition of the Hasselblad 907x medium-format modular camera that was launched to celebrate Hasselblad's 80th birthday. The kit includes a 30mm f/3.5 that matches the lunar grey color of the camera. The kit also includes an optical viewfinder.

These are all tremendous deals, and while I always say the prices might be better come Black Friday itself, who knows what stock will be available on the actual day - especially at these prices!

So my advice is... If you want to upgrade to any of these cameras and you've been waiting for when the price is right, and they are in stock, I'd jump at them now, rather than waiting for a possible further discount next week, and missing out on your dream camera - or having a long wait until it is back in stock.