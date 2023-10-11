I always invest in extra storage – and I'd buy these 5 Fall Prime Day deals

By Sebastian Oakley
published

If you want more memory this Fall Prime Day, these 5 top deals can't be missed

Memory card deals APBDD
(Image credit: Future)

I think you can never have enough storage. And as we see some of the best mirrorless cameras being equipped with higher and higher megapixel sensors, storage – in the form of both memory cards and SSDs – are always at the top of my list when Prime Day comes around.

Because of this, I've picked out all the best memory deals across the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale and put them in one place to make your buying choices that little bit easier – but don't dwell on your decision-making as the latest Prime event finishes at midnight tonight!

So if you want more storage to make your recordings last longer when using the best cinema cameras on the market, or to make sure you have enough space when you press down on that shutter button with some of the best cameras for sports photography, these are my personal recommendations…

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card|

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card|was $299.99|now $89.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $210 This microSD card isn't quite as good value per gigabyte the 512GB variant, but it's still great value for a high-capacity, high-speed card. 

View Deal
Lexar 1TB CFexpress Type B card|

Lexar 1TB CFexpress Type B card|was $469.99|now $339.88
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $130.11 This 1TB Type B card is now an even better value per gigabyte than the 512GB version.

View Deal
Samsung 128GB SDXC card|

Samsung 128GB SDXC card|was $21.99|now $9.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $12 Under 10 bucks for a bonafide Samsung SD card that's capable of up to 180MB/s?! This is a stunning storage bargain.

View Deal
Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD|

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD|was $253.34|now $199.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $53.35 This is a very good price for such a fast, high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

View Deal
SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card|

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card|was $108.99|now $31.99
Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $77 Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 190MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.

View Deal

While these are the best deals I have personally seen across the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals I would highly recommend checking out all the best memory deals across Prime and see if you can pick up a stellar deal to keep you creating for longer.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

