I always invest in extra storage – and I'd buy these 5 Fall Prime Day deals

I think you can never have enough storage. And as we see some of the best mirrorless cameras being equipped with higher and higher megapixel sensors, storage – in the form of both memory cards and SSDs – are always at the top of my list when Prime Day comes around.

Because of this, I've picked out all the best memory deals across the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals sale and put them in one place to make your buying choices that little bit easier – but don't dwell on your decision-making as the latest Prime event finishes at midnight tonight!

So if you want more storage to make your recordings last longer when using the best cinema cameras on the market, or to make sure you have enough space when you press down on that shutter button with some of the best cameras for sports photography, these are my personal recommendations…

SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card| was $299.99 |now $89.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $210 This microSD card isn't quite as good value per gigabyte the 512GB variant, but it's still great value for a high-capacity, high-speed card.

Lexar 1TB CFexpress Type B card| was $469.99 |now $339.88

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $130.11 This 1TB Type B card is now an even better value per gigabyte than the 512GB version.

Samsung 128GB SDXC card| was $21.99 |now $9.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $12 Under 10 bucks for a bonafide Samsung SD card that's capable of up to 180MB/s?! This is a stunning storage bargain.

Samsung T7 Shield 4TB portable SSD| was $253.34 |now $199.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $53.35 This is a very good price for such a fast, high-capacity and rugged portable SSD.

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC card| was $108.99 |now $31.99

Amazon Prime Deal - SAVE $77 Want a 512GB microSD card with more speed? This SanDisk's rapid 190MB/s max read rate has you covered, and all for a bargain price.

While these are the best deals I have personally seen across the Amazon Prime Big Day Deals I would highly recommend checking out all the best memory deals across Prime and see if you can pick up a stellar deal to keep you creating for longer.