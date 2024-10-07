I own this near-indestructible camera already, and at this price I think everyone should have one – because in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's available for its lowest ever price.

The amazing OM System Tough TG-7 has dropped to £365, a huge £84 saving. This is a waterproof, weatherproof, everything-proof camera that should be in everybody's bag, glovebox or backpack!

OM System Tough TG-7|was £449|now £365

Save £84 at Amazon Waterproof, shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof… it can basically withstand anything! Its bright lens and 12MP sensor ensure great image quality, even underwater. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom, RAW capture and great macro modes, this is the ultimate weather, travel and kid-proof camera! (Black or red)

I've always been a fan of the Tough line of cameras, and the OM System Tough TG-7 (review) is the latest and most impressive of them all. If you're looking for a rugged camera to take on your next adventure (or just to survive being used by your kids!), this is for you.

It's waterproof to 50 feet / 15 meters, freezeproof to 14°F / -10°C, shockproof to drops from 7 feet / 2.1 meters and crushproof to 220 pounds / 100 kilos. Like I said, it'll withstand pretty much anything!

It's back-illuminated 12MP sensor offers great low light performance, especially paired with the 25-100mm equivalent zoom lens that boasts a maximum f/2 aperture. The built-in LED and flash means you can get super shots underwater, too.

Its Field Sensor System records GPS, temperature, altitude and compass direction with your images and video – which can be captured in bursts of stills up to 20fps and footage recorded at up to 4K 30p / FullHD 120p.

I treat the TG-7 somewhere between a holiday camera, adventure camera and burner camera – anywhere there's risk of a camera being damaged. Except this camera is tough enough to withstand almost anything!

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You might be interested in the best waterproof cameras, or perhaps the best OM System / Olympus cameras.