I already own this camera, but it's at its lowest EVER price – I might buy a spare!

By
published

This unbreakable camera just hit an unbeatable price – it's never been cheaper than it is right now!

OM System Tough TG-7 against a red background with the text &quot;Price drop&quot;
(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

I own this near-indestructible camera already, and at this price I think everyone should have one – because in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's available for its lowest ever price.

The amazing OM System Tough TG-7 has dropped to £365, a huge £84 saving. This is a waterproof, weatherproof, everything-proof camera that should be in everybody's bag, glovebox or backpack! 

OM System Tough TG-7|was £449|now £365 Save £84 at Amazon

OM System Tough TG-7|was £449|now £365
Save £84 at Amazon Waterproof, shockproof, crushproof, freezeproof… it can basically withstand anything! Its bright  lens and 12MP sensor ensure great image quality, even underwater. Throw in 4K 30p and FullHD 120p, a 25-100mm zoom, RAW capture and great macro modes, this is the ultimate weather, travel and kid-proof camera! (Black or red)

View Deal

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

