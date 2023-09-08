Hollyland VenusLiv is the streaming camera designed for YouTube & TikTok

If you hear the name Hollyland, you might presume that I'm going to tell you about a new entry to our best microphones guide. Instead, however, Hollyland has entered the live streaming camera market with its new camera, the VenusLiv.

This has been designed specifically for live production such as shopping, online courses, podcasting, and other small indoor live streaming activities.

• Check out the best cameras for streaming right now

The Hollyland VenusLiv combines convenience and compact - with a built-in 24-70mm zoom lens and a 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor. With a 1080P 60fps video output, it is designed as a plug-and-play option for anyone wanting to get more professional-looking streams.

The VenusLiv supports Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), a key capability for live broadcasting, which enables users to stream on numerous platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. RTMP is a communication technology that is ideal for streaming as it delivers low-latency and high-quality video and audio.

(Image credit: Hollyland )

This camera also features built-in USB video class (UVC) capability, which means there is no need for a video capture card – again making this a true plug-in-and-play device for anyone. Users can simply connect VenusLiv to their computer via USB 3.0 and start streaming directly.

For those wondering about autofocus, the VenusLIiv is equipped with hybrid AF capabilities and uses phase and contrast technology to quickly focus on foreground objects, ensuring images always stay sharp and clear. The powerful, easy-to-use HollyOS system, plus effortless focus adjustments and frame monitoring, always captures the shot that users want.

VenusLiv also has a unique color-tuning feature that enables users to adjust the appearance of the main subject without changing the color of other items. For example, this can beautify the person presenting while preserving the true appearance of a product – sounds a bit like temperature control to me, but I could be wrong.

Overall this sounds like a great solution for anyone wanting to up their video quality for live streaming or to make it a career.

I say career, as opposed to those looking to start out in streaming, as the Hollyland VenusLiv is priced at $999 in the US – which isn't a lot for a quality broadcasting camera as feature-packed as this, but it might be out of reach for those just dipping their toes into the live streaming pool.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

You might also be interested in the best YouTube cameras and the best cameras for Instagram.