Did Gen Z kill photography?

This week, yet another online retailer has used AI fashion models instead of using real ones to show off their products on many body types. Has this kind of shift in visuals caused an entire generation to think, "Hmm… screw that photography lark"? And honestly, who would blame them?

When even a major brand is not even going to bother paying anyone to get the content they need – just type it into an AI machine and, hey presto, marketing materials are ready – are we seeing this as a big hurdle in the eyes of someone looking to start a career in commercial photography?

Traditionally as a photographer, everything content-wise was printed and bought in shops in the high street. Finding work was harder, too; we didn't have an online gallery or a LinkedIn page to send anyone via email. We worked very hard to get anything out of the photography industry, no matter which genre we worked in.

Fast-forward and there are more marketing opportunities available than ever before. Marketing has certainly become more sophisticated, and thus so has finding work, but it's also easier to apply. LinkedIn, Indeed, Mandy – there are so many places to sit in your shorts at home and apply for jobs, if working for "the man" is your thing.

So where is Gen Z? I have certainly seen Millennials turn up in the photography trade. Some have been very successful, riding the wave of Instagram and TikTok as they have blown up. Gen Z has a fantastic array of tools and places to market and look for work, but still – nobody seems to be showing up. Why?

I do wonder if this is a question of finances, or maybe an industry that is way less "sticky" than before. Photography as a career choice might be even more dulled by the amount of people doing it (or at least claiming to be) and of course, there's the AI elephant in the room.

The cost of marketing has increased, and traditional advertising has been a much lower bar to jump over, but the level of effort required to get eyes on your work takes some serious heavy lifting. Does that mean Gen Z sees this as too much hard work? The juice not worth the squeeze, if you will? It seems to me that the level of difficulty is the same, but we had and have different challenges. Maybe the juice was worth the squeeze back then, but now…

If you are a member of the Gen Z gang and trying to get into the photography business, what's the biggest hurdle you're struggling with? From an old Gen Xer, you seem to have so many opportunities open.

Can you blame Gen Z, when retailers are using AI to generate images rather than paying for professional photographers? (Image credit: James Artaius)

If you still want to give the commercial world a go, take a look at the best professional cameras and the best cameras for product photography.