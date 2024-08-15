Have instant cameras killed disposables? Study shows that Instax is taking over!

By
published

Searches for disposable cameras have fallen by 20%, while interest in instant cameras has risen by 49%

Praktica Luxmedia 35mm disposable camera
(Image credit: Praktica)

Are disposables dying? A recent study indicates that despite the recent surge in film cameras, surprisingly, searches for disposable cameras are down 19.5% and have hit a 5-year low.

Disposable cameras saw a resurgence around a half-decade ago when consumers started to demand the nostalgic feel of yesteryear, which was helped by shows such as Stranger Things. Vinyl records, Starter jackets and disposable cameras all came back around. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles