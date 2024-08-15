Have instant cameras killed disposables? Study shows that Instax is taking over!

Searches for disposable cameras have fallen by 20%, while interest in instant cameras has risen by 49%
Are disposables dying? A recent study indicates that despite the recent surge in film cameras, surprisingly, searches for disposable cameras are down 19.5% and have hit a 5-year low.
Disposable cameras saw a resurgence around a half-decade ago when consumers started to demand the nostalgic feel of yesteryear, which was helped by shows such as Stranger Things. Vinyl records, Starter jackets and disposable cameras all came back around.
However, it appears that this demand for retro is on the decline – and instead, consumers are opting for a more modern equivalent to disposables: modern instant cameras.
I am not saying instant cameras are a modern invention, but today's instant cameras offer users the best of both worlds: the nostalgic and anticipatory feeling of shooting film, with the modern conveniences of improved metering, charging and, of course, reusability instead of being disposable.
The study, undertaken by photo printing chain Max Spielmann, looks at Google trends for various types of cameras. Searches for instant cameras as a whole have remained consistent over the past year, but searches for Instax have seen a huge increase – up 49.2% on last year!
"The reasons why are difficult to pinpoint," says the report, "but are no doubt at least partly down to consistent innovation and good quality new products from the brand that have helped the instant camera market thrive."
For the most part, Fujifilm is creating the best instant cameras on the market right now and is catering to a broad demographic. Each of its instants offers something different, from the smaller Instax Mini 99 (which incorporates lighting effects to enhance the film look) to the Instax Wide 400 (a larger and more intentional camera more akin to the classic Polaroid offerings).
This data corroborates Fujifilm's recent earnings report, where it states its consumer imaging department has shown improvement by 17.8%, setting the company on course for a record-breaking year of earnings.
Another interesting finding was that searches for digital cameras in general have improved by a whopping 149.5% since 2021, after falling by 60.2%. This hopefully signals a resurgence in popularity and a return to form for the modern camera!
