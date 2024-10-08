Grab a cool $300 off the Sony A7S III this Amazon Prime big deal days sale

Grab a sweet $300 off Sony's A7S III 4K powerhouse in the Amazon Prime big deal days sale

(Image credit: Future)

If you're a keen filmmaker looking for a deal in this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale then a cool $300 off the Sony A7S III is not to be missed on this 4K powerhouse.

Currently on offer for $3,198 within the sale, you can save yourself $300, but make sure you're an Amazon Prime Member or you will miss out on this outstanding deal.

Sony A7S III|was $3,498|now $3,198 SAVE $300 at Amazon.

SAVE $300 at Amazon. If you're looking for a compact, state-of-the-art 4K camera that can do slow motion at 120fps, this is a top-notch choice for any budding filmmaker.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

