Grab a cool $300 off the Sony A7S III this Amazon Prime big deal days sale

If you're a keen filmmaker looking for a deal in this year's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale then a cool $300 off the Sony A7S III is not to be missed on this 4K powerhouse.

Currently on offer for $3,198 within the sale, you can save yourself $300, but make sure you're an Amazon Prime Member or you will miss out on this outstanding deal.

Sony A7S III|was $3,498|now $3,198

SAVE $300 at Amazon. If you're looking for a compact, state-of-the-art 4K camera that can do slow motion at 120fps, this is a top-notch choice for any budding filmmaker.

The Sony A7S III pushes the boundaries of full-frame mirrorless cameras with optimized video quality, sensitivity, and speed. Featuring a redesigned 12.1MP sensor and an upgraded image processor, it delivers faster performance, enhanced noise reduction, and a broader dynamic range.

The camera supports UHD 4K video at 120p and internal 10-bit 4:2:2 sampling. Its back-illuminated Exmor RS sensor offers exceptional clarity and reduced noise, with an impressive ISO range of 80-102,400, expandable to 40-409,600. The new sensor design allows for 2x faster readout speeds than previous models, while the improved processor reduces the rolling shutter by 3x and accelerates processing by up to 8x, enhancing overall performance.

The sensor and processor provide up to 14 stops of dynamic range for stills and 15 stops for video, along with 10fps continuous shooting for up to 1,000 uncompressed raw images. The camera also supports full 1:1 pixel readout without binning in UHD 4K recording modes, while also offering external recording via the full-size HDMI A port allowing for 16-bit raw output, offering greater tonal detail and flexibility in post-production.

So whether you're a budding filmmaker looking to start out in your career or you're a content creator looking for that perfect balance between stunning 4K video and great still capabilities that aren't too high in megapixel count, the Sony A7S III is the camera to get.

