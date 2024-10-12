Got salt? Here are the first Sony A1 II specs – and AI is among the features

By
published

The first Sony A1 II specs and release date have found their way online – including chatter about AI features

Sony A1 camera, against a purple background, with a hand emoji holding up two fingers
(Image credit: Sony)

The first specs for the Sony A1 II have surfaced online, with the headline feature being a new AI chip, along with a claimed announcement between November and January. 

While I expected the new camera to possess the same 50.1MP resolution as the original Sony A1, the big surprise to me is that it will apparently use the exact same sensor itself. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

TOPICS

Related articles