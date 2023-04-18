GoPro launches boom extension arm to give filmmakers more creative reach

By Hannah Rooke
published

The latest accessory from GoPro allows creators to film follow cam and third-person shots

GoPro Boom Extension Arm
GoPro Boom Extension Arm with suction cup (Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro has just launched a Boom Extension Rig which will give creators even more freedom to create dramatic cinematic shots. It can be used as a follow cam or to record third-person perspective shots while surfing, skating, snowboarding or cycling.

Known for making some of the best action cameras (opens in new tab) including the GoPro Hero 11 Black (opens in new tab),and the GoPro Max (opens in new tab) - one of the best 360 cameras (opens in new tab). There is already a huge range of GoPro accessories (opens in new tab) available including chest mounts, head mounts, invisible selfie sticks (opens in new tab), and the GoPro Volta (opens in new tab), an external battery grip that doubles up as a tripod and remote. But this latest product launch adds even more versatility to the GoPro range. 

• Check out the best GoPro cameras including the latest and greatest and slightly older models that have dropped in price

Made from carbon fiber and each arm swivels so that you can position the arms to get the perfect angle. It also comes with a ball joint mount for the camera so you can fine-tune your shots and completely change perspectives while shooting on the move. The boom arm extends from 10 - 21 inches and can be adjusted and secured using hex screws and a lock that secures the arm in place. 

GoPro Boom Extension Arm

(Image credit: GoPro)

The GoPro Boom Extension comes in three different kits, the Boom and Adhesive amount can be used on its own or compatible with other mounts and starts at $55.99/£59.49 with a GoPro Subscription (opens in new tab), or $69.99 for non-subscribers. 

The Boom and bar mount is perfect for cyclists as it can be attached to rounded handlebars or seat posts and used to capture fully immersive footage while downhill mountain biking or road cycling. It’s a little more expensive at $79.99/£84.99 for subscribers and $99.99 for everyone else. 

The third available kit includes the boom arm and a suction cup which is designed to attach to a vehicle to capture dynamic moving shots either internally or externally making it perfect for content creators who regularly shoot moving car scenes. It’s the most expensive mount at $87.98/£93.48 for subscribers and a standard price of $109.99.  

As GoPro continues to expand its range of accessories, it's making its products even more versatile and a more viable option for filmmakers who are after a compact action camera (opens in new tab) that is capable of achieving cinematic video. 

GoPro has issued a warning that this accessory is not to be used in extreme sports such as sky diving, base jumping, bungee jumping or other aerial sports where it could affect the safety of the user. 

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke
Staff Writer

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specializes in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylized product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

