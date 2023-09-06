GoPro adds 48-inch Extension Pole + Waterproof Remote for Hero 12 Black

The new GoPro Extension Pole extends to 48in - that's a foot further than the GoPro El Grande, the previous longest selfie stick accessory

GoPro's 2023 launch sees a new official accessory join the ranks of the much-loved Chesty, Handler, Volta, and countless other best GoPro accessories on the market – the Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote – a mouthful, but at least we know exactly what it does.

A relatively compact 10 inches (25.5cm) when collapsed, this action cam mounting pole almost quadruples in length, reaching 48 inches (122cm), and best of all, it can be used with any GoPro product. That means if you have a 360º action camera like the GoPro Max, you should be able to capture incredible footage when paired with this far-reaching accessory.

More than just a mount and pole, GoPro knows that when you're 48 inches away from your action camera, controlling it will be a struggle, which is why it's bundled in a detachable shutter remote. This additional accessory is waterproof to 5m, and it's wearable, so you'll be less likely to lose it mid-action.

(Image credit: GoPro)

As for mounting options, there are plenty to choose from. At the base is a 1/4" 20 thread, so you can mount the pole itself. At the top is another 1/4" 20 mount, and you can screw on a range of included heads, including a traditional action camera mount and a ball and socket mount with a fast swap GoPro clip. There are also two lanyards, one for the pole and another for the remote, so you can loop both around your wrist.

Alternatives in GoPro's line available now include the 3-Way 2.0, but that only extends to 19.5 inches (49.53cm), and El Grande – which is curiously out of stock on GoPro.com at the time of writing – could we finally be bidding adios to GoPro's much loved extender?

As for numbers, El Grande reaches 38in (97cm), making the Extension Pole + Waterproof Shutter Remote the longest official option around when it launches.

(Image credit: GoPro)

If you're wondering when you can get your hands on the pole and shutter remote, it will be available to buy in October 2023, with pricing to follow. That makes the combo the only announcement from GoPro's 2023 launch event to arrive after the GoPro Hero 12 Black and Max Lens Mod 2.0, both available to pre-order until they go for sale on September 13, 2024.

