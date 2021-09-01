Godox launches the Godox V86III, featuring a front-facing modeling lamp

Godox has just announced an updated version of the Godox V860II, the Godox V860III. Also known as the Flashpoint Zoom Li-ion III R2 TTL, this new product includes all the same features as the existing Speedlight, but adds a new front-facing modeling light.

Godox is renowned for producing good quality lighting products at affordable prices – and the V860III appears to be no different. With an RRP of $229, this Speedlight includes improved battery life, a hot shoe quick-release lock and a “quick switch” for smooth control of the light.

For those familiar with Godox speedlights, not much has changed in terms of appearance and build quality. The addition of the front-facing modeling light means that photographers will now be able to shoot in dark environments while being able to visualize what they are shooting in camera.

According to Petapixel, Godox said, “the new 2EW modeling lamp was added to help photographers easily preview the light effect (focusing) to ensure every shot fired will return a perfect result.”

The Godox V860III includes 10 levels of adjustable brightness, has a color temperature of roughly 5,300K and features a “quick switch” that enables the user to easily switch between manual and TTL.

Aimed at wedding photographers and event photographers, this all-rounder speedlight ensures you’ll never miss an image when shooting on-camera flash. It has a recycle time of 1.5 seconds, High-Speed Sync (HSS) capable of shooting up to 1/8000s as well as flash exposure compensation, flash exposure bracketing and rear curtain sync mode.

The upgraded Li-ion battery means you can achieve 480 full-power flashes out of one charge. It can be used alongside the Godox V1 or Godox AD200 using a trigger such as the Godox X1 or Godox X-Pro.

The Godox V860III will be available to buy for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic and Pentax camera systems at a launch price of $229 (approximately £166 / AU$313).

