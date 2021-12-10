Go off-grid with a solar-powered photo studio!

Jackery specializes in environmentally friendly outdoor power solutions, and its range of Portable Power Stations can be charged by solar panels, as well as from the mains or car battery. They can, in turn, be used to power all manner of devices via AC mains sockets, or DC USB sockets.

The Solar Generator 1000 kit comprises a 1002Wh Portable Power Station and a pair of 100W solar panels. The Power Station has a pair of standard UK 230V AC sockets (the US model has three 110V sockets; other countries come with their own domestic power sockets) rated at 1000W, along with a pair each of 5V USB-C and USB-A DC sockets plus a standard 12V car socket. This combo is ideal for providing the power for a portable outdoor studio, with enough oomph for a pair of flash heads, laptop, camera battery charger, and to keep devices like phones topped up too. The pair of panels can fully recharge the unit in around eight hours, depending on the levels of sunlight.

Other capacities of Portable Power Station are also available, such as 500W and 240W models, but you need to ensure that the combined power demands of all attached devices doesn’t exceed the total wattage. And, of course, it’s capable of powering many other electric devices, not just studio kit!

Sure, you could look at portable studio lights with their own power packs, but this enables you to use any mains-powered set – as well as a multitude of other devices – using green solar energy.

The Jackery Solar Generator 1000 package costs $1,499 / £1,400 (roughly AU$2,100).

