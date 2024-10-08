Get a MASSIVE $503 price cut on the Nikon Z8 this Amazon Prime Big Deal Day

Save $503 on the Nikon Z8 making it the perfect Amazon Prime deal for those looking for a Pro kit at a great price!
Last year, during our Black Friday/Cyber Monday coverage, I spotted an amazing discount on the Nikon Z8 paired with the Nikon 24-120mm f/4 S lens. Now a year one, prices have fluctuated, but this outstanding deal still brings this professional-grade camera down to just $3,496.95 saving you a MASSIVE $503 - which is still a really good deal!
Nikon Z8 | was $3,999.95 | now $3,596.95
Save $503 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.
💰 Baby Z9, but cheaper
✅ Lots of direct-access control ❌ Not the greatest battery life
The Z8 is one of the hottest new cameras from Nikon. N-Photo editor Adam Waring tested it for us and said in his review, “It borrows much of its form factor and handling characteristics from the Nikon D850 – widely considered to be the best all-around DSLR ever made – and has a fair shout at staking its claim to be the best all-around full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen."
The Nikon D850 was by far one of the best DSLRs Nikon ever released - and we like to think of the Nikon Z8 as its mirrorless sibling. It's an extremely versatile camera and around 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9 so you save on size and weight. It's perfect for shooting anything from portraits, landscapes, or even sports since it has a lightning-fast maximum shutter speed of 1/32,000 sec.
It might not offer the unlimited recording capabilities of the Nikon Z9 but you can't exactly scrunch your nose up at an impressive 120 minutes of shooting 4K 60p or 90 minutes when shooting 8K 30p. This camera's impressive video specs paired with its high-res sensor, fast burst mode, and dual CFExpress/SD card slots make it perfect for anyone needing to shoot photos and video - a true hybrid camera you might say.
On testing, it was hard to find fault with the Nikon Z8 - there were a couple of times when the autofocus just missed the focus when shooting through trees but with the same headline specs as the Z9 only in a much smaller body and at a much lower price, you're getting a lot for your money. A great camera for professionals or enthusiastic amateurs who want to take their photos to the next level.
