Get a cool $130 off on this 8K cinema ready 512GB CFexpress card

Keep recoding in 8K for longer with this sweet deal, saving you $130 off this Silicon Power 512GB CFexpress card

Silicon Power 512GB CFexpress 2.0 Type B
(Image credit: Silicon Power)

If your looking to upgrade your memory so you can keep recording in 4K or looking to a memory card with great speeding to handle glorious 8K then this sweet deal of $130 off a Silicon Power 512GB Cinema CFexpress 2.0 Type B card at B&H (opens in new tab) is just the thing to get your recording for longer - and a great deal in the Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)!

Silicon Power 512GB CFexpress 2.0 Type B|was $379|now $249 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $130 This 512GB card lets you record up to glorious 8K for longer with lighting-fast read and write speeds & dynamic SLC cache, your sure to get the best performance every time.
Designed to deliver the most demanding performance for photographers and videographers, this 512GB Cinema EX CFexpress 2.0 Type B Memory Card from Silicon Power takes advantage of the PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3 interface to provide blistering read speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and astonishing write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s. This allows you to record cinema-quality 8K video at high frame rates and bitrates, as well as RAW video, RAW photos, and continuous-burst still photos. This card's performance is maintained by a dynamic SLC cache, which helps maintain its sustained read/write performance over time, so you know your are always getting peak performance every time you hit that record button.

