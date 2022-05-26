Get a cool $130 off on this 8K cinema ready 512GB CFexpress card

If your looking to upgrade your memory so you can keep recording in 4K or looking to a memory card with great speeding to handle glorious 8K then this sweet deal of $130 off a Silicon Power 512GB Cinema CFexpress 2.0 Type B card at B&H (opens in new tab) is just the thing to get your recording for longer - and a great deal in the Memorial Day camera sales (opens in new tab)!

(opens in new tab) Silicon Power 512GB CFexpress 2.0 Type B| was $379 |now $249 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $130 This 512GB card lets you record up to glorious 8K for longer with lighting-fast read and write speeds & dynamic SLC cache, your sure to get the best performance every time.

US DEAL

Designed to deliver the most demanding performance for photographers and videographers, this 512GB Cinema EX CFexpress 2.0 Type B Memory Card from Silicon Power takes advantage of the PCIe 3.0 x2 / NVMe 1.3 interface to provide blistering read speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and astonishing write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s. This allows you to record cinema-quality 8K video at high frame rates and bitrates, as well as RAW video, RAW photos, and continuous-burst still photos. This card's performance is maintained by a dynamic SLC cache, which helps maintain its sustained read/write performance over time, so you know your are always getting peak performance every time you hit that record button.

