Get a blinding $600 off this amazing Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer kit

Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit
If you're looking for a compact, portable, but most of all powerful lighting setup that can be used for remote studio style photography or video then this Rotolight NEO 2 Explorer Kit is just this thing you need to take your images to the next level and get your studio on the road.

Now priced at just $599 at B&H, this offers a blinding saving of $600 (opens in new tab) – now that's a bargain! 

Rotolight Neo 2 Explorer|was $1,199|now $599 (opens in new tab)
SAVE $600 This kit of three lights, stands, gel and various diffusion is the perfect kit for photographers wanting to take the studio outside or on remote locations. It's also perfect for filmmakers wanting continues lighting in a compact package.
The NEO 2 Explorer kit from Rotolight is a three-light bundle, and the lights are capable of adjustable color temperature from 3150-6300K in continuous and flash modes, which can be set up quickly to provide a lot of versatility for photography and video users in a compact and portable package. The kit package includes three NEO 2 LED lights, three light stands, and a comprehensive assortment of diffusion and color filters, all of which can be packed away in a water-resistant soft carry case, perfect for those creators who are always on the go! 

The total package comes in weighing only 15 lb and can be set up within minutes for events, portrait photography, interview shoots, and most other applications indoors and outdoors - the only limit is your creativity!

Sebastian Oakley
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his film & digital photography.

