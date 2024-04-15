Full-frame mirrorless bargain is back! Sony A7 II camera drops to just £626

This was one of the best Black Friday deals last year - but now we have spotted another big discount on one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras around.
The Sony A7 II is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor - at an incredible price.
<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB00Q2KEUFI%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Sony A7 II |
was £690 | now £626.20
Save £63.80 at Amazon Perfect for those who want to upgrade to full frame , need a back up or the student wanting a camera that can take great stills and record Full HD 1080p at 60p, the Sony A7 Mark II is the perfect candidate for the budget shopper.