Full-frame mirrorless bargain is back! Sony A7 II camera drops to just £626

This was one of the best Black Friday deals last year - but now we have spotted another big discount on one of the best-value full-frame mirrorless cameras around.

The Sony A7 II is a great mirrorless camera from a great family of mirrorless cameras. This full-frame model is the second generation A7 - and this is a particularly good deal as it gets Sony's built-in image stabilization, as well as the large sensor - at an incredible price.

Sony A7 II | was £690 | now £626.20

Save £63.80 at Amazon Perfect for those who want to upgrade to full frame , need a back up or the student wanting a camera that can take great stills and record Full HD 1080p at 60p, the Sony A7 Mark II is the perfect candidate for the budget shopper.

The Mark II is a serious step on the original Sony A7, but the A7 II is a completely different proposition, with Sony’s 5-axis in-body stabilization, improved autofocus and enhanced video.

The A7 II has a full-frame 24.3 megapixel sensor, hybrid contrast/phase-detection autofocus improved ergonomics and an ISO 50-25,600 ISO range. It doesn’t shoot 4K video, but it can shoot full HD at up to 60/50fps. The A7 II also has Wi-Fi built-in and a tilting rear screen. It may be an old camera - succeeded by the Sony A7 III and the Sony A7 IV, but at this price it is a real bargain - as a budget route into full-frame mirrorless photography - or as a second back-up body.

