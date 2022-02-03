Fujifilm's medium format GFX 100S now in stock - but hurry, it won't stay that way!

Those looking to upgrade from the GFX 50S or looking to upgrade to medium format all together can now, after over a year of waiting, grab the highly anticipated Fujifilm GFX 100S as it is finally switches to “in stock” at all your favorite retailers

At the heart of the GFX 100S is the massive 102MP 44 x 33mm BSI CMOS sensor, which offers ultra-high resolution coveted by stills photographers as well impressive 4K video recording options too. The sensor is paired with the X-Processor 4 in order to output amazing 16-bit RAW imagery with a broad dynamic range, low noise levels, and sensitivity to ISO 12800, the BSI design of the sensor contributes to high clarity and accurate color rendering when working in a variety of lighting conditions.

FUJIFILM GFX 100S | $5,999

With its mirrorless medium format sensor capable of producing 102MP medium format photos and ability to record 4K video in 10-bit internally, the GFX 100S is a medium format camera suitable for enthusiast to professional content creators.

US DEAL

In terms of video, DCI and UHD 4K video recording is possible at 4:2:0 10-bit internally, 4:2:2 10-bit via HDMI, or even RAW 12-bit if recording externally, and an F-log gamma setting can also be used for more advanced color grading during post-production. Beyond its high-resolution shooting, the unique sensor design also incorporates a sophisticated hybrid AF system that features 425 selectable phase-detection points, which cover nearly the entire frame, and aid with precise face and eye-detection modes.

Balancing the awesome sensor design is its compact form factor, which opens up a range of new working scenarios for this high megapixel platform. Sleek and lightweight, the portability of the GFX 100S is backed up by capable in-body image stabilization that compensates for up to 6 stops of camera shake for improved handheld shooting. This stabilization system also enables making a whopping 400MP possible using Pixel Shift Multi-Shot mode for extreme detail of still subjects. All this in a sleek form factor, along with a fixed 3.69m-dot EVF for bright eye-level viewing and a rear 3.2" touchscreen LCD with a three-way tilting design makes the GFX 100S a truly an amazing camera that can be used in many shooting scenarios.

