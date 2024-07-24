Fujifilm and Panasonic users can now benefit from the versatile Jupio Tri-Charge

Charge, protect, store, and power with the Jupio Tri-Charge now available for Fujifilm and Panasonic users

Earlier this year – at The Photography & Video Show – Mac Group, a leading distributor of equipment and accessories, introduced the Jupio Tri-Charge, which is now compatible with Fujifilm and Panasonic

The Jupio Tri-Charge is a nifty camera accessory that offers enhanced versatility from your typical camera battery charger. Not only can it charge three batteries simultaneously, but it can also be used to store and carry your spare batteries and memory cards.

