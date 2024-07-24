Fujifilm and Panasonic users can now benefit from the versatile Jupio Tri-Charge

Earlier this year – at The Photography & Video Show – Mac Group, a leading distributor of equipment and accessories, introduced the Jupio Tri-Charge, which is now compatible with Fujifilm and Panasonic.

The Jupio Tri-Charge is a nifty camera accessory that offers enhanced versatility from your typical camera battery charger. Not only can it charge three batteries simultaneously, but it can also be used to store and carry your spare batteries and memory cards.

(Image credit: Jupio)

Upon release, the charger was only compatible with charging Canon LPE6, Sony FZ100, and Nikon ENEL15 batteries. However, from July 24, you can also charge the best Fujifilm cameras and Panasonic cameras, as charger options for both Fuji NP-W235 and Panasonic BLK22 batteries are now available.

The Jupio Tri-Charge was developed from the ground up by YouTuber and content creator Peter Lindgren, and together with Jupio they designed a charger that also offers protection and storage for both batteries and memory.

As a charger, it utilizes smart charger capabilities to charge all three batteries simultaneously via the included USB-C charger. Jupio states that when used this way, charging is lightning-fast and keeps the user ready for action at all times.

Each battery bay has a bright 4 LED light panel which indicates the level of charge for each battery, an extremely helpful indicator when out in the field.

(Image credit: Jupio)

The charger doubles up as a storage device for all the best memory cards on the market, including storage slots for SDHC, micro SDHC, and CF express cards, meaning added protection and storage when traveling.

As if charging, protection, and storage weren't enough, the Jupio Tri-Charge also transforms into a portable power bank! The charger utilizes the camera batteries, once charged, as power for the power bank. An ingenious and versatile design that enables you to charge other equipment when in the field.

The Jupio Tri-Charge is available now for $130 / £130 / AU$169.

