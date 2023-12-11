Four Leica cameras get quality-of-life improvements via firmware

Leica has unveiled firmware updates for four of its most popular cameras, bringing welcome quality-of-life improvements.

The first beneficiaries are the renowned Leica Q2 and Q2 Monochrom full-frame fixed lens cameras. The latest firmware version, 5.1.0, brings several enhancements to both models, with a particular focus on improving GPS accuracy when paired with the Leica Fotos app.

Although relatively minor, this update is expected to refine the overall user experience by providing enhanced precision in location tracking making it easier for photographers to know exactly where and when a photo was taken.

In addition to the updates for its Q2 series, the manufacturer has also released firmware version 6.0 for the Leica SL2 and SL2-S mirrorless cameras.

This introduces a range of new features and improvements such as continuous shooting with activated Perspective Control, a lock function for white balance and auto ISO, a new flash mode submenu under Settings, and an AF quick setting added to the Touch AF when using the electronic viewfinder, which will help to prevent accidental movement of the focus point.

Users will also be able to use the thumbwheel and joystick as custom buttons, making it easier to navigate settings, and there will be a noticeable improvement in the shooting location, play menu, continuous shooting setting and the self-timer menu (which can now be combined with other shooting modes), and several bugs have been fixed.

The SL2 and SL2-S are more comprehensive updates that demonstrate Leica's commitment to refining and expanding the capabilities of its camera lineup by providing users with a more robust and feature-rich photography experience.

To update your camera's firmware, you will need to download the firmware file from the Leica website onto a freshly formatted SD card. Once the card is ready you can insert it into the camera (just make sure it has a full battery) and, when prompted, grant access to the firmware update option.

