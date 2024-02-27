Massive firmware update for Galaxy S24 fixes screen & camera finally in USA, but did you get it? Check now...

If you were worried your new premium Samsung Galaxy S24 handset didn't quite seem up to scratch, then rejoice – the software update available in Korea and Europe last week has finally made its way to the USA, at least for those on carrier contracts.

The key updates to the camera are improved image sharpness and other optimization (in software, of course), while the screen has a new vividness option and there are improvements to the stability and reliability of the phone as well as security fixes – specifically the February 2024Android security patch.

This update, S92x1UEU1AXB7, comes in at around 680MB so you can't be completely sure your phone will have installed it automatically in the quiet hours. To check it manually, navigate to Settings > Software Update. You can check if you have the latest version and force an update.

Samsung's specific full list of improvements (or at least as specific as Samsung gets): will affect these modes:

• Better High-pixel mode for brighter, less washed-out shots.

• Food Mode Fiesta – More vibrancy in food photos

• Night Mode Magic – Improved saturation and white balance in nighttime shots

• DNG Gallery Zoom – Better zoom in the Expoert RAW app

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will gain some additional benefits too:

• Sharper text zooms more of the screen sharpness improvements

• Ultra-smooth video (which begs the question what happened before?)

• Brighter shadows and sharper faces for indoor portraits

• Action Heroes – sharpness improvements to moving subjects with backlighting

• Subjects shine – People, flowers get 'optimized exposure'

Whether this update will successfully address online complaints about 'bland displays' is unknown but at least the Super AMOLED will now have an Advanced Settings page that lets users crank up the punch with a Vividness slider.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The full range of handsets that the update targets is the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

