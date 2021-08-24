Fed up of blurry photos? The Google Pixel 6 might be able to help…

With the Google Pixel 6 series camera phones due to appear at some point this fall, we're beginning to see some interesting details begin to pop up. Apparently, the Google Pixel 6 handsets will be able to fix blurry faces captured in motion.

Featuring great camera capabilities with relatively affordable price tags, it's no surprise that the best Google phones are pretty popular. We've seen some great computational photography features, including an astrophotography timelapse mode. However, being able to fix blurry faces could potentially become one of Google's most useful camera features yet.

• Read more: Best camera phone

Google recently shared Pixel 6 demos with The Verge and Wired, showing off Google's own custom-built processor, Tensor. To de-blur a face in an image, the Google Pixel 6 will essentially capture one photo from the main sensor with a normal exposure, while simultaneously capturing a second image using the ultrawide lens at a faster shutter speed. The Tensor chip will then combine the images, taking colors and detail from the longer exposure and the sharp facial features of the shorter exposure.

The Verge says, "the first demo Google showed was a blurry photo of a toddler – the kid was moving because that is what kids do. A second version of the photo was the same but run through Tensor's TPU, and the kid's face was sharper".

This is certainly impressive technology – and undeniably useful to the majority of camera phone users. However, we will have to wait and see how well this feature holds up in the field. As The Verge noted, "impressive image demos are a dime a dozen these days. Google itself famously promised to remove chain link fences from photos in 2017 but never delivered… It's right to be skeptical until we get a chance to test the camera ourselves".

With the Google Pixel 6 series due to be released at some point this fall, it seems we won't have long until reviewers and consumers alike will be able to test this intriguing new feature out for themselves.

