Everything you need to start vlogging in one handy Canon kit!

Canon has announced a new all-in-one vlogging camera kit that includes everything you need to start your content creation journey.

These days it's not just influencers on social media who are creating high-level video content; everyday people now take pride in how their videos look online. The Canon R50 Vlogging Creator Kit is designed for those wanting to take the step up from using their phone and includes everything needed to get started.

The Kit contains The Canon EOS R50 camera, RF-S 10-18mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens, Canon Tripod Grip, and a detachable Bluetooth remote enabling the user to operate the camera from a distance. Let's break this down.

The R50 is one of the best Canon cameras, offering great stills and video capabilities thanks to its 24.2MP APS-C size image sensor coupled with Digic X processor for high image quality in a compact and lightweight form factor.

Its video specs offer plenty of power for vlogging, such as 4K 30p capture oversampled from 6K. You can also record for longer than 30 minutes (a common time limit on many cameras), enabling longer-form creation like POV videos without any cutting. It can also use its UVC/UAC compatibility for live streaming.

The Dual Pixel CMOS AF II is a highly responsive AF system, delivering fast and accurate focus that keeps up with subject movement. Automatic subject detection is a must for vlogging cameras, as it ensures that the AF keeps you sharp at all times when recording. Developed with Deep Learning technology, the R50 can recognize subjects like people and animals (including dogs, cats and birds).

The lens included in the kit is the Canon RF-S 10-18mm, a wide-angle zoom equivalent to 16-29mm in full frame terms, which is perfect for vlogging to the camera at arm's length or in a tighter space. Like the camera it is also super compact in its form, meaning less size and weight for carrying it around.

The tripod grip doubles up as, you guessed it, both a tripod and a grip, for steady shots or filming yourself on the move, and the addition of the Bluetooth remote enables control from a distance.

The Canon Vlogging Creator Kit is ideal for those who want to take their first steps into vlogging with everything in one handy box. It is available for preorder now in the US for $999.99 – though unfortunately there is no sign of release in other regions yet.

However, I personally think that the Canon R50 Content Creator Kit is the better value for money and is available in all areas. The Creator Kit comes with the R50, tripod grip, a different yet more versatile lens in the Canon RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM, it addition to the Stereo Microphone DM-E100. The Creator Kit is also cheaper at $799.99 / £769.99, but perhaps 18mm on the widest end of the lens may be too tight for handheld vlogging.

