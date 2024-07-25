Embrace your 'artistic style' with the new PGYTech Camera Shoulder Strap Air

Camera straps are a necessity for keeping your camera safe when carrying them outdoors, but often the aesthetic options can be quite limiting – enter the PGYTech Camera Shoulder Strap Air.

PGYTech is a manufacturer of innovative camera accessories and peripherals, developing some of the best photography gloves and camera backpacks on the market. This week, it has added camera straps to the list as it releases a new strap offering that combines PGYTech's innovative design with artistic style.

Introducing the PGYTECH Camera Strap Air: Snap in Style, Be the Scene! - YouTube Watch On

Above: YouTube video of the new PGYTech Camera Strap

The PGYTech Camera Shoulder Strap Air is designed to offer users a three-in-one strap option, ensuring 'comfort, security, and safety'.

Comfort is key for wearable camera accessories, as many of you are like me in that we like to spend as much time taking photographs as possible, and an uncomfortable or ill-fitting strap can ruin the experience. PGYTech has made the strap lighter and more flexible than its existing strap offerings, minimizing interference when shooting.

The strap padding section is layered with a soft surface fabric, 600D reinforced nylon, a TPE material with a bump design for texture, and Menorca dye-free water-based microsuede. In addition to comfort and durability, the materials are stated to be both eco-friendly and skin-safe and offer 'excellent breathability' – another key element when shooting while walking.

(Image credit: PGYTech)

Security and safety are also vital for both the user and camera equipment. PGYTech has developed an original quick connector for safe, yet fast-releasing, camera securement. The quick connector uses a dead-locking mechanism that enables instant setup and release, and when the camera is not attached, the strap is easily tied together for comfort.

Build quality has always been an impressive constant in PGYTech products and upon first glance, this seems to follow suit. The 18-braided Dyneema lanyard is durable and tear-resistant supporting up to 90 KG in weight!

PGYTech has covered the practical design elements, as is usually the case, see my review for the PGYTech Master Photography Gloves as evidence of this. However, what struck me as a welcome change of pace was the colorway options available for the Camera Strap Air.

The options are split into two categories, the first being the 'Basic Style' offering green grass, night black, and vibrant orange. Very sleek and modern and, apart from the vibrant orange, designed to blend into existing equipment and surroundings.

The second category is for the more expressive among you, with some artistic designs not too dissimilar to the colorful velvet straps popular in the 1970s. The 'Artistic Style' provides options named modern art, bohemian, and tribal geometric, each offering a refreshing take on the camera strap and a way to infuse your setup with more personality.

The PGYTech Camera Shoulder Strap Air is available now for $39.95 / £34.95 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

You may also be interested in our guides to the best camera straps, the best camera wrist straps, and the best camera slings.