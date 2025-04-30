That shiny new lens might catch your eye, but this award-winning camera backpack protects your gear (and back)

The backpack features a 3D arch frame, made from 7000 series aviation aluminum that fits your body shape perfectly

As photographers, we all love the thrill of getting new gear, so it's easy to forget how important it is to protect that equipment with a good camera backpack (I'm definitely guilty of this).

I mean, let's be honest, a shiny new lens can be way more tempting than a piece of fabric, even though it keeps our gear safe.

However, a bag that not only keeps your gear secure but also cares for your health has just been recognized with a TIPA Award as the best photo backpack.

The Technical Image Press Association, whose membership includes worldwide media covering the imaging industry (including Digital Camera World), celebrated the PGYTech OnePro Flex for being a bag that literally takes the weight off your shoulders.

"The OnePro Flex brings together organizational and protective elements, along with common sense features, that make it an excellent traveling companion," said TIPA.

YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Take a look at the PGYTech OnePro Flex's features

"Designed with a mountaineering harness and 3D aluminum arch frame that conforms to the user’s back for a stable carry, with back panel chair mesh and breathable, wide straps, it provides multi-layer padding throughout."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For photographers who are always on the go, having a backpack is a must. But some photography genres require a great backpack more than others. For landscape photography, where you might be hiking for a while, a well-designed camera backpack makes a world of difference.

The OnePro Flex isn't 'just' about keeping your gear safe. It's also built for easy access to your essentials while being ergonomically designed for your comfort.

The backpack features a 3D arch frame, made from 7000 series aviation aluminum that fits your body shape perfectly and evenly distributes weight across multiple points. And with its FreeFit system, you can easily adjust the back length in four stages to get that perfect fit.

If you're looking for a new bag that looks after your body as well as your kit, the OnePro Flex might be worth considering!

You might like..

You may also be interested in our guides to the best camera bags, the best camera sling bags, and the best camera travel cases.