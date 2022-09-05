$299 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available in the US

Having unveiled the Galaxy A23 5G last month, the US is the first to get the new smartphone from Samsung which benefits from decent specifications, including a 50MP main camera and a slim and sleek design for a modest $299 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Specifications

Powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. There’s an impressive 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, sure to appeal to gamers on a budget.

It boasts a large 5,000 mAh battery, charged through a USB-C port at up to 25W. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB from the standard budget phone 64GB of internal storage, an NFC chip onboard and a 3.5mm headphone jack (something we are seeing less and less).

The phone also features Knox Security, which Samsung says is a defense-grade security system featuring Private Share to help protect your data and allows you to share your files on your terms (and revoke access at any time).

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Camera system

At the heart of the Galaxy A23 5G’s quad camera system is a 50MP main lens, which is complimented by 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units and up front you’ll find an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is available in the US now, priced at $299, coming in Black only, from Samsung Experience Stores, AT&T, T-Mobile, and additional retailers. The company has also revealed that the Galaxy A23 5G will be available from September 16 in the UK, in Black, White, and Light Blue.

