$10,000 off my favorite RED cinema camera in Black Friday price massacre!

If you're anything like me and you love all the features of the best cinema cameras on the market or you love the gear that is accredited as the best Netflix-approved cameras that have been used to make some of your most watched documentaries, then you are also going to love Red digital cinema cameras, AKA Red for short.

Well, I have been lucky to own a Red camera for a long time and while It is considered "old" by modern tech it still produces outstanding image quality that Red cameras are known for, but there is one camera that I have always wanted to own - and now B&H has knocked $10,000 off the price to make it an "affordable" option for professional and solo-filmmakers.

You can now pick up the ready-to-shoot production package that consists of the Red Dragon-X, equipped with a 6K Super35 sensor, Canon EF mount, Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens, 2 V-lok batteries, the Red 4.7" touchscreen monitor that everyone loves and a 480GB Red Mini-Mag and card reader all for just $9,950 -incredible value!

Red Dragon-X Kit| was $19,950 |now $9,950

SAVE $10,000 at B&H on this ready to shoot production package of the Hollywood-standard Red Dragon-X cinema camera that can shoot up to 6K at 75fps, and comes with the Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art lens, 2 V-lok batteries, Canon EF mount , 4.7" touch screen and

480GB Red Mini-Mag- this is a true ready-to-shoot package that is incredible value!

This Red DSMC2 Dragon-X camera Kit is part of the RED unified DSMC2 lineup and includes the RED Dragon-X camera, or "brain" as red likes to call them, as well the minimum gear you need to make a functional shooting package ready to shoot your next blockbuster doc or indie film - deals on Red cameras rarely come onto the market, so to see this camera with such a hearty discount is a thing of dream!

While I must point out that this camera has now been replaced by the DSMC3 series of cameras, it does not mean this 6K marvel won't stop producing stunning Hollywood visuals for your clients - This deal is so good it makes me want to pull the trigger!

