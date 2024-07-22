DJI Mavic 4 leak – new drone might look very different this time!

This pic from a reliable DJI leaker – Igor Bogdanov – seems to show a different style (and a crashed drone!)

Image from tweet by @Quadro_News
(Image credit: @Quadro_News)

A fairly reliable poster of DJI leaks and rumors, Igor Bogdanov, might just have given us a glimpse of the Mavic 4 – although it has to be said not one in the best of conditions.

The drone pictured has a broken arm, but it definitely isn't the existing DJI Mavic 3, with a markedly different rounded housing style for the main camera gimbal on display.

