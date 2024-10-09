Did you know that Apple offers free in-person photography classes?

Apple has launched free photography classes in its Apple stores across the globe.

With the release of the iPhone 16 range, Apple made it very clear that it is solidifying its place within the photography world. The new best iPhones for photography boast a dedicated shutter button with haptic feedback which can control features like zoom, aperture (or the simulation thereof), and – very usefully – exposure compensation.

To get the most out of this pocket camera that can also make calls, you can book yourself on to a free photography workshop, and drag up to four friends along with you.

Apple says:

"Turn your best moments into your best photos on iPhone. Starting with a tour of the Camera app, you’ll learn about the lenses on iPhone, lighting, portraits and more. Then you’ll practise using different features to capture photos in fun, new ways. We’ll even share some of our favourite editing techniques. Bring your iPhone or we’ll provide the latest."

The iPhone 16 range also offers the latest generation Photographic Style, enabling you to specify how photos are captured on your iPhone camera, just like camera settings.

"You can use a latest generation Photographic Style on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models to specify how photos are captured by your iPhone camera. Photographic Styles adjust specific colors in certain parts of your photos to create the exact look you want. Your Photographic Style is saved and reflected across all of the photos you take. After you choose a Photographic Style, you can make adjustments to it in Camera or edit it in the Photos app."

All the iPhones have a 48-megapixel 'Fusion' main camera (Apple call it this because it can produce 2x images at 12 megapixels through pixel binning). The Pro has also seen a jump to 48 megapixels for its wide-angle camera too.

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd's newest music video was shot entirely on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro using its 4K slow motion feature, elevated image quality, and exceptional color.

