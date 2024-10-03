"A filmmaking powerhouse!" – The iPhone 16 Pro is a serious camera and this proves it!

By
published

See behind-the-scenes footage of how the iPhone 16 Pro shot the new music video by The Weeknd

Apple iPhone 16 Pro - The Weeknd
(Image credit: Apple)

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd's newest music video was shot entirely on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and with 4K slow motion, elevated image quality, and exceptional color, it is proof that the new iPhone is a powerful and professional creative tool.

Camera phones have been encroaching on the compact camera space for some time, causing a dip in worldwide sales. The new iPhone doesn't seem to be slowing down in the stills or video department and is now considered a top hybrid camera for both content creators and professional filmmakers.

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

