"A filmmaking powerhouse!" – The iPhone 16 Pro is a serious camera and this proves it!

Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd's newest music video was shot entirely on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and with 4K slow motion, elevated image quality, and exceptional color, it is proof that the new iPhone is a powerful and professional creative tool.

Camera phones have been encroaching on the compact camera space for some time, causing a dip in worldwide sales. The new iPhone doesn't seem to be slowing down in the stills or video department and is now considered a top hybrid camera for both content creators and professional filmmakers.

The iPhone 16 Pro launched last month and one of its major new features is the camera control button, enabling fine-tuned adjustments when shooting stills and video. Apple has shown off just how effective this can be, by producing a behind-the-scenes video of how the Weeknd's new music video Dancing in the Flames was made.

Cinematographer Erik Henriksson captured the music video in a studio with an iPhone 16 Pro attached to a cage, and despite the use of lighting and high-end set design, no further attachments were used.

The majority of the video is filmed in slow motion, highlighting the iPhone's 16 Pro's 4K capture at 120fps which enables Henriksson to slow down the rain and wind elements, in addition to the Weeknd's movements. The results are extremely cinematic and push the boundaries of what can be captured on a phone.

Henriksson also praised the performance and versatility of recording in Apple ProRes Log, facilitating the exploration of color in a deeper way during post-processing.

Also included in the behind-the-scenes video is a truly impressive showcase of the stills capabilities, with photographer Eddy Chen. While the subject, set, and lighting do a lot of the heavy lifting, the images that were captured were exceptional, and on par with a dedicated compact camera. It even surprised the Weeknd himself with him saying, "Wow! I didn't expect it to look like that!".

Chen praised the new 48mp ultra wide-angle lens, saying, "I really think the ultra-wide captures such a cool and unique perspective. I definitely get sharper detail with the lens because of the new 48mp and with camera controls it allows you to access so many of the features, the exposure, focal lengths, and photo styles".

The results speak for themselves and the behind-the-scenes video (above) offers a great insight into what may be the future of content creation, and for most of us, it's right there in our pockets.

The iPhone was always considered a good camera as it was more often than not the one you always carry with you, now however, it can be considered a good camera for its incredible performance and versatility.

