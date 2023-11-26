Cyber Monday Canon lens deals are here now - I select my top 5!

It's been a weekend full of money-saving deals and we've been working non-stop to bring you the best of them. With Cyber Monday just around the corner, there are still plenty of opportunities to save yourself a pretty penny on camera equipment!

Canon's RF lenses are some of the best in the world delivering fast focussing, super sharp images, a versatile range of focal lengths and a high-quality build.

Whether you're already the proud owner of a Canon camera, have recently purchased one and are looking to expand your lens collection or are holding off making the purchase as you don't know which lens (or lenses) to buy we are here to help you! I am terrible at decision-making - especially when it comes to spending lots of money but sometimes you see a deal that makes that decision for you.

Best 70-200mm

Canon RF 70-200mm f/4 L IS USM| was $1,499 | now $1,399

Save $100 at Amazon This versatile professional zoom lens is the workhorse of the pro photographer – and you can now have the same with a $100 discount.

This could just be the best 70-200mm lens ever?! While telephoto zooms are notoriously heavy, this is relatively lightweight and compared to others. It's an incredibly versatile lens suited to landscapes, wildlife, portrait or even event photography.

Best for street photography

Canon EF 50mm f/1.8 STM| was $199.99 | now $169

Save $30 at Amazon Having a nifty-fifty in your kit bag is always an asset to your photography or videography – and now with a $30 saving and only priced at $169, this is not much for such a great lens.

A fast, 50mm prime lens is an absolute must-have for any street photographer but it also works great as a portrait lens too. For lots of people, a 50mm lens will be the first lens with an f/1.8 aperture they own - or at least it was for me and it absolutely transformed my photography. Finally, I was able to take shots with silky smooth blurred backgrounds, sharp in-focus areas and beautiful round bokeh.

Best macro

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8L IS Macro USM | was $1,399 | now $999

Save $400 at Amazon This telephoto macro from Canon is perfect for capturing the insects in your garden in large-as-life scale, and also perfect to digitize your film negatives. This is a great reduction on a brilliant lens.

If you love taking photos of small things up close and personal to capture the finer details, this is the best RF macro lens there is and it now comes in at just under $1000!

Best wide-angle zoom

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM| was $2,399 | now $1,899

Save $500 at Amazon The amazing 15-35mm f/2.8 is an extremely versatile lens with an ultra-wide angle combined with a 35mm telephoto. Perfect for landscapes, sports, architecture, and more.

Yes it's big, and yes it's heavy but you cannot beat the image quality of this wide-angle zoom. It's part of Canon's holy trinity of lenses (which also includes the RF 24-70mm and the RF 70-200mm f/2.8) and for good reason - with minimal barrel distortion, image stabilization and low color fringing levels, you won't have to make many edits to your image.

Best for portraits

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L IS USM | was $3,099 | now $2,799

Save $300 at Amazon This lens really needs no introduction: it’s one of only a handful of lenses Canon has ever made with its fastest f/1.2 aperture. If you own this lens, you can expect your images to have that ultra-sharp realism you see on billboards.



This is the go-to lens for portrait photographers who can stretch a little bit extra to get that super fast f/1.2 aperture. We have to admit that even with the Cyber Monday discount this is by no means a cheap purchase and is definitely aimed at pros who earn most of their money from photography rather than enthusiasts but its image quality is second to none.