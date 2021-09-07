Best Cyber Monday camera deals in 2021

The best Cyber Monday camera deals are just over the horizon, with scores of epic savings on cameras, lenses, camera phones, tripods, tablets and more due to arrive in just a few months time.

Due to fall on 29 November, Cyber Monday will feature a range of discounts on a number of products – giving consumers the perfect opportunity to do a spot of Christmas shopping (or, indeed, just snap up a great bargain on a shiny bit of kit that you've had your eye on for a while!).

No matter whether you're planning to invest in one of the best cameras for kids for a young loved one, or you want a new DSLR for yourself, we'll be rounding up the best Cyber Monday camera deals to help you find the best bargains possible. We'll also be throwing in a few camera phone, tablet and laptop deals as well for good measure!

While it's still too early to see any Cyber Monday or Black Friday camera deals appear just yet, it won't be long until we start to see the first few bargains appear. In fact, last year we saw many of the best Cyber Monday camera deals actually appear before the official day kicked off! If you're keen on making the best savings possible, we'd recommend bookmarking this article and periodically checking back.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

This year's Cyber Monday event will fall on 29 November, directly following Black Friday, which is on 26 November. However, we're expecting that most retailers will be launching some of their best Cyber Monday camera deals before the official event begins. This is because when Black Friday ends there are still two days until Cyber Monday starts – and plenty of retailers want to keep the deals rolling over through the weekend.

In fact, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals events seem to become longer each year. In 2020, we saw a few retailers extending their Cyber Monday sale into a longer 'Cyber Week' event, giving consumers even more opportunity to grab themselves a bargain.

However, we would say that the best Cyber Monday camera deals we saw last year happened on the day itself, rather than the days afterwards.

What Cyber Monday camera deals should I expect?

While we can't cast our eyes over a bargain-focused crystal ball and predict exactly what deals will be available, we can make an educated guess. Last year, we saw some fantastic Cyber Monday camera deals, including up to $1,000 off at B&H, up to $800 off laptops at Lenovo and up to $250 off TVs, laptops and more at Best Buy.

We would expect to see similar levels of savings this year, so it's well worth keeping your eyes peeled at these retailers. However, we're also expecting to see deals on a few select cameras as well, such as the Nikon Z7 and the Canon EOS R, both of which launched new full frame mirrorless camera mounts for Nikon and Canon respectively, yet are now superseded by newer models.

We've also seen quite a few deals on key Olympus cameras this year, so we wouldn't be surprised to see even deeper discounts appear as we race towards the big day.

Where will I find the best Cyber Monday camera deals?

If you want to find the best Cyber Monday camera deals, then we'd recommend bookmarking this page and checking back every so often. We'll be rounding up each amazing camera deal we see and posting them here to save you the effort of trawling through the internet yourself. However, you can check out some of the current deals running at retailers such as Adorama, B&H and Best Buy down below.

