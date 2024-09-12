Cooke extends classic Panchro look with new ultrawide 18mm SP3 cine lens

Designed to replicate the signature “Cooke Look,” these lenses quickly became popular among filmmakers for their portability and cinematic quality. Now, Cooke is expanding the SP3 family by releasing the all-new 18mm T2.4, the widest lens in the series.
Available as part of a six-lens set housed in a custom hard case or sold separately, this new addition is set to appeal to indie filmmakers, corporate videographers, and cinematographers looking to achieve professional results without the hefty price tag.
The 18mm lens joins its counterparts — the 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm — maintaining the same T-Stop range (T2.4-16) and full-frame sensor coverage.
It also shares the same focus and iris ring placement, along with versatile mount options, including Sony E, Canon RF, Leica M, and L mount. While the 18mm and 100mm lenses are slightly larger and heavier than the others in the series, they remain lightweight and compact.
The 18mm T2.4 offers a 99° field of view on full-frame sensors, making it perfect for establishing shots, tight spaces, or immersive wide-angle scenes. Its close focus distance of 9.8” also provides flexibility in confined shooting environments. With this addition, the SP3 series now offers a comprehensive range of focal lengths, allowing filmmakers to tackle a wide variety of production needs with a single set.
Though not budget lenses, the SP3s offer incredible value for money, especially compared to Cooke’s larger Panchro models, making them an enticing option for creatives looking for high-quality cine lenses.
Cooke’s legendary status in the world of cinema is well-earned, with their Speed Panchros having played a role in many iconic films associated with Hollywood. The SP3 series continues this legacy by making the “Cooke Look” more accessible to a broader audience.
Known for their beautiful skin tones, smooth highlight roll-off, and stunning bokeh, thanks to 9-blade apertures and proprietary Cooke coatings, these lenses bring a touch of cinematic magic to any project.
Whether paired with the larger Panchro/i Classics or used on their own, the SP3 series delivers remarkable visual results, making them a must-have for any filmmaker aiming to elevate their craft.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.