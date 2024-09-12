Cooke extends classic Panchro look with new ultrawide 18mm SP3 cine lens

Cooke revolutionized the cinema lens market last year with the introduction of its budget SP3 series, offering a compact, affordable alternative to the renowned Cooke Panchro Classic lenses.

Designed to replicate the signature “Cooke Look,” these lenses quickly became popular among filmmakers for their portability and cinematic quality. Now, Cooke is expanding the SP3 family by releasing the all-new 18mm T2.4, the widest lens in the series.

Available as part of a six-lens set housed in a custom hard case or sold separately, this new addition is set to appeal to indie filmmakers, corporate videographers, and cinematographers looking to achieve professional results without the hefty price tag.

New Cooke SP3 18mm (Image credit: Cooke)

The 18mm lens joins its counterparts — the 25mm, 32mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm — maintaining the same T-Stop range (T2.4-16) and full-frame sensor coverage.

It also shares the same focus and iris ring placement, along with versatile mount options, including Sony E, Canon RF, Leica M, and L mount. While the 18mm and 100mm lenses are slightly larger and heavier than the others in the series, they remain lightweight and compact.

All six lenses are designed for the best mirrorless cameras and best cinema camera setups, ideal for use on gimbals, drones, or in solo-operator scenarios where larger lenses might be cumbersome.

The 18mm T2.4 offers a 99° field of view on full-frame sensors, making it perfect for establishing shots, tight spaces, or immersive wide-angle scenes. Its close focus distance of 9.8” also provides flexibility in confined shooting environments. With this addition, the SP3 series now offers a comprehensive range of focal lengths, allowing filmmakers to tackle a wide variety of production needs with a single set.

Though not budget lenses, the SP3s offer incredible value for money, especially compared to Cooke’s larger Panchro models, making them an enticing option for creatives looking for high-quality cine lenses.

Cooke SP3 6-lens set (Image credit: Cooke)

Cooke’s legendary status in the world of cinema is well-earned, with their Speed Panchros having played a role in many iconic films associated with Hollywood. The SP3 series continues this legacy by making the “Cooke Look” more accessible to a broader audience.

Known for their beautiful skin tones, smooth highlight roll-off, and stunning bokeh, thanks to 9-blade apertures and proprietary Cooke coatings, these lenses bring a touch of cinematic magic to any project.

Whether paired with the larger Panchro/i Classics or used on their own, the SP3 series delivers remarkable visual results, making them a must-have for any filmmaker aiming to elevate their craft.

The new 18mm Cooke SP3 can be bought separately for $4,970 at B&H or the new 6-lens set with custom carry case can be bought from B&H for $25,995.

While both options might seem expensive at first the Panchros lenses they mimic are priced between $12,900 - $14,600 each - so the SP3 series really is a bargain!