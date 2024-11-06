Compact cameras aren't dead - they still make up 60% of camera sales in Japan!

BCN Retail data suggests buyers in Japan are resurrecting the ailing compact camera market against a backdrop of rising interchangeable lens prices

Canon PowerShot SX740 HS on a green/blue gradient with a green line chart in the foreground
Compact cameras like the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS are selling very well in Japan.

If, like me, you thought the compact camera market was dead in the water, think again. A report from BCN Retail – which gathers data from 2,400 electronics retailers across Japan – has revealed that over 60% of camera sales (within the Japanese domestic market) are compact cameras.

And while this figure is certainly surprising, it's not the first time data has suggested that compact cameras are making a comeback. But, the good news doesn’t mean compact cameras make for the lion’s share of revenue. After all, they’re generally cheaper than their interchangeable counterparts, BCN Retail clarifies: “Although the sales value composition ratio is small, ranging from the upper 20% to the lower 30% range, a certain level of sales continues.”

