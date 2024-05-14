Compact cameras are making a comeback according to CIPA figures

The Camera and Imaging Products Association in Japan (CIPA) has released its data for March 2024, and it would seem that things are on the up for both interchangeable lens cameras and also compact cameras.

Between January and March this year compact cameras have seen 7 percent growth in units and a 41 percent growth value year on year - fuelled by the popularity of newer all-in-one vlogging cameras, and the incredible success of the Fujifilm X100VI premium compact.

Compact cameras with their built-in lenses can be perfect as a second camera for DSLR and mirrorless camera owners who want to travel light on occasion. While they may lack a little in fancy features or image quality, they are small enough to slip into a jacket pocket or a handbag. If you’re thinking about going back to basics check out our guide to the best compact cameras.

Shipping numbers are down this year from 21 million units shipped in 2011 compared to the 392,000 units shipped (so far) this year. “Even though this segment is on life support, it’s not dead yet,” reported Canon Rumors.

As for interchangeable lens system cameras, it would appear that DSLRs are still retaining a modicum of popularity despite very reduced volumes. Unsurprisingly CIPA also found that mirrorless cameras are continuing to gain popularity with a 28 percent increase in units and a 33 percent increase in sales year on year.

America and China are leading the demand with 24 percent and 17 percent of the overall market share respectively.

CIPA has predicted 5.89 million ILCs, 1.52 million compact cameras and 9.57 million lenses will be shipped from Japan in 2024. However, based on the ship patterns of the first three months and 2023 patterns, Nikon Rumors believes 2024 shipments might be substantially higher.

Check out our guide to the best compact cameras here, where the Fujifilm X100VI comes out on top. Similarly take a look at our favorite DSLRs and the best mirrorless cameras.