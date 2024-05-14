Compact cameras are making a comeback according to CIPA figures

Is it possible that newer vlogging cameras recently released by Sony, among others, are behind the growth?

The Camera and Imaging Products Association in Japan (CIPA) has released its data for March 2024, and it would seem that things are on the up for both interchangeable lens cameras and also compact cameras. 

Between January and March this year compact cameras have seen 7 percent growth in units and a 41 percent growth value year on year - fuelled by the popularity of newer all-in-one vlogging cameras, and the incredible success of the Fujifilm X100VI premium compact.

