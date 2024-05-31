Canon's PowerShot V10 gets enhanced Image Stabilisation with free update

By
published

Free to download from late June, Canon PowerShot V10 users will benefit from an enhanced Image Stabilization algorithm for smoother video on the move

Canon PowerShot V10 Firmware Update
(Image credit: Canon)

Bursting on to the scene back in June 2023, the Canon PowerShot V10 has quickly become one of the the most innovative vlogging cameras around and has even won awards.

Precisely a year on from its initial release, Canon has announced a sizeable update for the PowerShot V10, meaning this pocket rocket can pack an even greater punch.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles