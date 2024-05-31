Canon's PowerShot V10 gets enhanced Image Stabilisation with free update

Bursting on to the scene back in June 2023, the Canon PowerShot V10 has quickly become one of the the most innovative vlogging cameras around and has even won awards.

Precisely a year on from its initial release, Canon has announced a sizeable update for the PowerShot V10, meaning this pocket rocket can pack an even greater punch.

While firmware updates can't change the specification of the hardware within devices, they can improve the efficiency of the available hardware or even be used to add in new features to make a great product even better and extend its lifespan at the same time.

Canon has said that the free firmware update for the Canon PowerShot V10 is slated for a late June 2024 release from the official Canon website and will give V10 users an updated and optimized algorithm to enhance its Image Stabilization capabilities.

Watch the video from Canon below to see the difference between the unstabilized footage, as well as comparisons between the old and new IS algorithms.

Above: video comparisons that show the improvement to the Canon PowerShot V10's stabilization system that the new firmware will provide

After updating the PowerShot V10 users will be able to toggle between three stabilization modes: IS Off, IS mode: ON or the new IS mode: Enhanced.

Canon says "Content creators know that some of the most exciting moments to capture happen while in movement. The update will optimize and improve image stabilization performance for shooting while walking, helping to create beautiful visuals even in unstable positions or shooting with one hand extended.

"Creators can choose the IS mode setting according to the scene they are looking to capture –options such as “On” and “Enhanced” have now been improved through the firmware update. The update also corrects small to large blur levels with high precision, enabling high-quality image representation."

