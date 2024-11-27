Canon's latest global shutter sensor is designed for cinema cameras

While Sony might have comprehensibly won the race to be the first mainstream consumer camera with a global shutter sensor with the excellent Sony A9 III – that doesn't mean Canon, the only other major camera company to both design and manufacture its sensors, is not working hard to catch up.

Canon has just published the designs for a brand new LI5070SA sensor, a Super 35-sized CMOS sensor – with a global shutter (spotted by Digital Camera Life). Designed for cinema cameras and security cameras, the LI5070SA sensor is capable of 12-bit DCI 4K output at 60p, with a pixel count of 10.3MP.

Why are global shutters so exciting for video? The short answer is – rolling shutter. This is a phenomenon where the sensor reads data in lines across the sensor one after the other, even though this happens in a split second, this often isn't fast enough to stop fast-moving subjects from having a warped effect. A global shutter sensor captures every pixel on the sensor at the same time, so no rolling shutter effect!

Recent developments in stacked sensors used in the best professional cameras, or the half-stacked sensor in the Nikon Z6 III have produced much faster readouts. Still, the holy grail of sensor design over the next few years will be global shutters, as the technology becomes more accessible, and cameras like the A9 III with its blistering 120fps shutter speed show what can be achieved.

(Image credit: Canon)

But don't get too excited, this newly designed Canon sensor isn't currently scheduled to make an appearance in any Canon EOS consumer camera. Rather the sensor is now featured on Canon's corporate side of the business, which sells Canon-designed sensors to other companies for use in products.

Canon already has a few global shutter sensor designs (the ones we know about anyway). These have even been put into practice, with the Canon EOS C700 GS PL offering the option for a Super 35 global shutter – although this is a far cry from the form factor of an A9 III or Canon's R5 C.

Canon also has a global shutter full-frame sensor design (LI5030SA). While most assumed a version of this sensor was going to be the sensor used in the Canon EOS R1 – that never materialized, with Canon choosing to rely on a stacked sensor instead.

The other global shutter sensor in Canon's current corporate lineup is a 2/3-inch 5.33MP sensor intended for security purposes.

Still, this is an exciting development for Canon fans and seemingly another big step towards more Canon consumer cameras with global shutter sensors arriving in the near future!

