Canon's latest global shutter sensor is designed for cinema cameras

Canon edges closer to new global shutter EOS cameras with a new LI5070SA CMOS sensor designed for cinema cameras

While Sony might have comprehensibly won the race to be the first mainstream consumer camera with a global shutter sensor with the excellent Sony A9 III – that doesn't mean Canon, the only other major camera company to both design and manufacture its sensors, is not working hard to catch up.

Canon has just published the designs for a brand new LI5070SA sensor, a Super 35-sized CMOS sensor – with a global shutter (spotted by Digital Camera Life). Designed for cinema cameras and security cameras, the LI5070SA sensor is capable of 12-bit DCI 4K output at 60p, with a pixel count of 10.3MP.

